Sophomore sparks offense to propel Talladega College to crucial conference victory

An ankle injury prevented Talladega College sophomore Kameron Shelley from starting on Monday night, but she rebounded from a slow first half to spark the offense with eight points in the final 8.5 minutes of Talladega’s 68-55 win over William Carey University.
“Coach (Kevin Herod) let me have some time off, and he was like we just need you when it counts, so I was there,” Shelley said.
The sophomore might be selling herself short. She scored her first 3-pointer with 8:29 remaining in the game to give Talladega (16-7, 8-4 Southern States) an eight-point lead. She added two more points in the next minute, then with 4:53 Shelley drained another 3-point shot to put the Tornadoes back up by nine.
Shelley finished the evening with 12 points, the second-most on the team, and three steals in 20 minutes. A dramatic turnaround considering Shelley had no points, and only one steal, in the first half despite playing 13 minutes.
"It makes me feel like, oh yeah, I got my groove going, and I feel good," Shelley said of seeing the ball go in finally. "I am about to get rolling.”
The game seemed to shift for both Shelley and the rest of the Tornadoes once Talladega began employing a full-court defense halfway through the third quarter when William Carey (10-8, 6-6 SSAC) held a 34-28 lead.
“I noticed in the second half they were getting a little tired,” Talladega coach Kevin Herod said. “So, I figured every time you trap somebody that takes something out of you because you got to move the ball, you’ve got to turn, you’ve got to look for people that are open, so they get tired.”
Winning on Monday night was essential for the Tornadoes if Talladega is going to push for the regular-season conference championship with only four conference games remaining.
William Carey would have pulled even with the Tornadoes with a win Monday. On Saturday, after a Thursday rematch with William Carey, Talladega will face the only team ahead of them, Loyola (15-5, 9-3 SSAC).
“With our program, we are used to winning, a lot,” Herod said. “So I think this year has been a learning experience. … Learning how to win, especially in February, that is usually when teams separate. Stronger teams start to rise, and weaker teams start to fall.”
What to know
— Senior Sydni Tears was another Talladega starter that came off the bench due to injury, but she more than made an impact on Monday night. She paced the Tornadoes with a team-high 14 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Tears also recorded two steals and one block despite playing only 17 minutes.
— William Carey struggled to get near the basket for most of the evening, but Rebekah Engle did her best work beyond the arc, where she knocked down four of seven shots. Engle finished with a game-high 18 points and a game-high eight rebounds and two blocks.
— This was the Tornadoes’ first home game in front of fans in 2022 after the school made the decision to exclude fans in the wake of rapidly rising COVID-19 numbers both statewide and nationally. Talladega dropped all three home games played without fans this year.
Who said
— Herod on the importance of this week in the conference race: “We all understand it is make or break. We are not playing for second place. We play for first. We always do. Rule No. 1 is just don’t be No. 2.”
— Herod on Tears: “It is great to have her healthy, and she wasn’t even 100 percent. She is scary when she is healthy, but I mean, what a gusty player. I wasn’t even expecting her to play that much. I didn’t expect it, and she told me that she wanted to do the best for her team, and that is what good players do. They step up in tough times, and she did that.”
— Herod on having fans back for the first time in 2022: “Absolutely amazing. I think that is our sixth man coming off the bench. I mean, that is what we need, and the girls really appreciate it.”
Next up
— These teams will face off again on Thursday night at William Carey at 5:30.