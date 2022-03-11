Sophomore leads Talladega College back to national tournament

The tears were quite literally dripping off Talladega College sophomore Kam Shelley’s face before she ever released her 3-point attempt, taken halfway between the arc and the half-court line. At the time, there were only four seconds left in the Tornadoes’ 80-78 win against Mobile in the Southern States Athletic Conference Quarterfinals on Feb. 24.
“It was one of the most spectacular nights of basketball that I ever had,” Shelley said. “It was just very emotional. When I shot the ball, I’m not going to lie, I was crying when I shot it, but I was crying because I was like this is our last chance to win this game.”
Talladega trailed Mobile by five points with 10 seconds left, but two free throws from Shelley and her heave tied things up. Then Talladega College senior Kendall Weary recorded a steal and scored a layup to secure the victory at the buzzer.
The Tornadoes proceeded to blast Brewton-Parker 85-72 in the semifinals before dropping the championship game to Loyola, 73-50. Despite the less-than-ideal final outcome, Talladega (20-11, 10-7 SSAC) likely needed those two tournament wins to secure the spot in the national tournament on Friday, where the No. 12 seeded Tornadoes will face No. 5 seed Providence (25-6) at 1 p.m in Alexandria, Louisiana.
“I mean you don’t get them, the season is over,” Talladega College coach Kevin Herod said. “It is just that simple. … That is why I am extremely proud of this group. We didn’t have the season that we would have loved to, but I think they were able to bounce back and find ways to win games where they probably wouldn’t have won them. It was just playing hard, and they didn’t want to lose.”
Shelley was a big part of the surge in Montgomery, scoring 37 points across three games, including only eight against Loyola in the championship game. Only senior Sydni Tears (53 points) outscored the sophomore that week.
In fact, Shelley averaged 11.8 points per game this season to finish ahead of all her teammates except Tears, who averaged 15.3. The sophomore also finished third in steals with 36 and is the second-most accurate 3-point shooter, shooting 25.1 percent, on the team to attempt at least 50 shots behind Tierra Tullis, who sank 17 of 60 for 28.3 percent.
“I think as long as Kam is confident, as a staff, we trust her,” Herod said. “And we trust her because she is coachable on the floor. She adjusts her game, I think for any athlete, any athlete that can adjust as the competition goes on, to me, that makes you elite.”
Work in progress
Herod believed Shelley might be one of the best freshman players he’s ever coached within a few months of getting her on campus in 2020. She rewarded that faith by winning the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Freshman Player of the Year Award last year during Talladega’s final season in the league.
Shelley scored at least 11 points in nine of her final 10 games last year to average 13.6 points down the stretch.
“I don’t think she knew how good she could be,” Herod said. “I just knew that I saw it in her eyes. “I saw the fire that she had."
That was certainly the case this offseason, as Shelley admits she felt pressure to step up.
“Going into my sophomore year, I really wasn’t worried about points or stats or none of that,” Shelley said. “I was just worried about what can I do to help the team, help the team get as far as we can get.”
On paper, it certainly appears like Shelley failed to progress much statistically, but the latest edition of the Tornadoes doesn’t have All-American Tyeisha Juhan (17 points per game while shooting 36 percent from beyond the arc in 2021) to soak up attention.
“All of the heat was on Tye,” Herod said. “So now she (Shelley) becomes a focal point of the offense as a perimeter shooter. I think she had to learn how to deal with being double-teamed, teams being a lot more physical with her, trying to get her off her game mentally. So I think in the beginning that was a challenge for her, but as of now, she is doing better.”
Perhaps partly because of the extra attention, Shelley spent most of the first semester shooting the ball almost every time she touched it. Lately, she’s managed to slow her game down and pass the ball more often, and her 3-point shooting percentage has soared accordingly.
Shelley has knocked down 35.9 percent of the 49 attempts taken beyond the arc in her recent 10 games. In the first 11, Shelley only converted 28 of 128 such shots for a shooting percentage of 21.9.
Not that an improved shot selection is the sophomore’s biggest improvement in year two.
“Last year, I didn’t really know how to move without the ball,” Shelley said. “I just stood there and waited on the ball to come to me. This year after having a year like last year, they knew who I was coming into this year. So they played me a little harder, so I had to work harder to get open.”
For his part, Herod does not doubt that Shelley is a Division I talent that will continue to develop.
“Sometimes it takes her a minute, but once she gets going, you can forget it,” Herod said. “You’re not going to be able to stop her.”
Face of the future
Shelley’s hard work doesn’t stop at the gym doors. The sophomore is on pace to graduate in May of 2023, making her only the second player under Herod to graduate a full year early.
On Tuesday, Shelley’s voice cracked with emotion when the topic of receiving her bachelor’s in psychology early came up.
“Graduating in 2023 is just nothing but a blessing from God honestly because that just means I’ve got three more years to get a master’s, and it only takes a year to get a master’s."
Shelley isn’t sure what type of master’s she wants to pursue, but she didn’t hesitate when asked if she would pursue that degree in Talladega.
“I’m not leaving,” Shelley said firmly.
With the COVID-19 extension, Shelley will be able to play for the Tornadoes for three more years, and it sounds like Herod already has big plans for Shelley.
“I think next year for her, no doubt that she will be a captain,” the coach said. “I mean I think it will definitely be her team.”
Shelley said she was shocked when Herod floated this idea to her during the final half of the season.
“Coming into next year, I’m just going to have to be on top of everything. … I think family is going to be a big thing for us next year like I’m going to try to work on like us being close together,” Shelley said.
Of course, the sophomore hopes her time to lead remains at least a few weeks down the road.
“I really think we can make it far,” Shelley said. “A lot of people doubted us. They didn’t think we was going to make it to the championship in the conference tournament, but the more they doubt us, the more we want to go harder, the more we want to push to prove people wrong.
So I think with that on our back and the loss we took in the championship that we shouldn’t have took, we just got a lot of drive this week.”