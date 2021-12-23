Sophomore helps Tigers get back on track in time to claim tournament championship

The season hasn’t gone the way B.B. Comer hoped as the Tigers (4-4) dropped four straight games as the team struggled while missing multiple starters.
However, it appears the Tigers might have hit a turning point just in time for the holidays, as B.B. Comer rebounded this week to go 2-0 and claim the Ragland Christmas Tournament Championship.
“People wrote us off saying we won’t win another game, so this right here kind of helps those dudes,” B.B. Comer coach Michael Hale said. “At the end of that game in the locker room, we talked about hey people still don’t believe in us well hey go prove them wrong.”
Hale said B.B. Comer sophomore Chris Wilson took a step forward in the tournament. Wilson kicked the tournament off, scoring a team-high 24 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. He was just as dominant in the 48-38 victory over Ragland on Tuesday, scoring 14 points to go along with 17 rebounds.
“I still don’t even think Chris has played to the best of his ability,” Hale said. “I want Chris to be a tyrant like at practice. I tell Chris every time he is in the lane I want him to go dunk the basketball. … I don’t care if it don’t go in. If he’s dunking the basketball, that means he is being explosive, and that means he is getting higher than the rim and everybody else.
"It is the same way when he is going to get rebounds. I believe Chris can get every rebound. So when he comes down and says coach it slipped or I couldn’t get that one I don’t want to hear it.”
Hale hopes to see more performances like that from Wilson in the future, especially where his rebounding numbers are concerned.
As good as Wilson looked in the championship victory over the Purple Devils, he was narrowly outscored by teammate Jordan Seals (15 points), who was thrust into a starting spot during the last four games.
“You take your lumps the first game against Bessemer (Thursday) … and now we are starting to build, and I think it is going to be great for him playing for us,” Hale said.