Soccer playoffs: Lincoln defense locks down Moody in opening-round win

LINCOLN — Lincoln used a dominant defensive performance to defeat Moody 2-0 in the first round of the Class 4A-5A girls soccer playoffs Thursday.
With the win, Lincoln will travel to take on Westbrook Christian in the second round Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“It was awesome,” Lincoln head coach Will Bailey said. “I challenged the girls to score fast and they did. Emi Nabors scored our first goal. That corner kick was beautiful. Anytime that you can put it on the frame from the corner you have a chance to score so that was huge for us. We were able to lock them down defensively the rest of the game. … It was a total team win, a total team effort. We are really beat up at this time of the year. I’m really proud of the girls, they really earned this one.”
Emi Nabors’s corner kick early in the first half gave the Golden Bears a 1-0 lead. That proved to be the only goal that Lincoln needed. The Golden Bears seemed to pick up the intensity after the goal as they didn’t allow Moody to have any clean shots on goal. The Blue Devils’ best look at the goal was in the first half when they loaded the box on a corner kick, but Lincoln keeper Erin Baker was able to fight through traffic and record the save.
“They have ice in their veins, they have been playing great for us all year,” Bailey said about the defense. “When Addison (Hendrix) is healthy we score a lot of goals but she is dealing with injuries which put a lot of pressure on our defense. We have bent some but we haven’t broken. Those girls stayed strong. We have gotten great leadership from our keeper Erin Barker. We have gotten great leadership from Addison Woodruff. We have gotten great play from all of our players on the backline. I’m just proud of all of them.”
Baker was dominant as she finished with 12 saves. The senior felt Thursday’s performance was one of the best defensive games that have played all season.
“We knew how important it was and we didn’t want to be done,” Baker said. “It’s one and done and we don’t want to be done. To have my backline is really a blessing. I trust them all.”
Trinity Shannon sealed the win for Lincoln in the second half. With 7:35 left in the game, Shannon was able to score a goal off the assist of Maddie Obar to increase Lincoln’s lead to 2-0.
“I feel like we played really good as a team,” Shannon said. “We controlled what we could control and we executed. Erin did a heck of a job to get that shut out. I’m proud of my team for making good runs and setting up that goal for me. I’m also proud of myself for being in a good position for the goal.”
This is Lincoln’s second season in a row eliminating Moody to advance to the second round of the playoffs. Baker said the win Thursday night felt better than last season’s win which ended in overtime.
“I think last year we were in shock because we’ve never done it before,” Baker said. “This year it feels even better because we didn’t have to go to (penalty kicks) we shut it down early.”