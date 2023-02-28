 Skip to main content
So far, new B.B. Comer softball field seems worth the price

B.B. Comer softball field

Opening ceremonies for B.B. Comer's first game at its new field.

 Courtesy photo

SYLACAUGA — Something out of the ordinary and definitely out of the blue just landed in the lap of the B.B. Comer girls softball program.

For the first time in Tigers' fastpitch history, Comer has a true softball home field of its very own. Since Feb. 18, the Comer girls have been showing off their new softball complex.

B.B. Comer softball field

Talladega County Superintendent Suzanne Lacey threw out the first pitch.
B.B. Comer softball field

B.B. Comer's Ever Harris had the first home run at the new field.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.