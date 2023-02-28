So far, new B.B. Comer softball field seems worth the price

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
SYLACAUGA — Something out of the ordinary and definitely out of the blue just landed in the lap of the B.B. Comer girls softball program.
For the first time in Tigers' fastpitch history, Comer has a true softball home field of its very own. Since Feb. 18, the Comer girls have been showing off their new softball complex.
“When people drive down the road, this (field) brings attention to our program,” B.B. Comer head softball coach Johnny Safford said. "A ball field can be as simple as a fence and a pasture. But our field is high-quality and top notch."
The Tigers’ new softball complex includes seating for 300 to 400 spectators. The new field also comes with a batting cage, bullpen, stadium lights, concessions stand, locker room and newly paved parking lot.
The price tag for the new Comer athletics complex is right around $1.9 million. It seems as if it's worth every penny, too.
There is 200 feet of softball field from home plate to the outfield fence at the new B.B. Comer softball complex. The Tigers have already won three games and one tournament on their new field.
The Comer girls have beaten Vincent, Victory Christian and the Winterboro Bulldogs at home.
“We take pride in this," said Tigers softball star Ever Harris, a pitcher and first baseman. "Our team has a good connection, and when we play to our potential, we are hard to beat. We needed this field.”
Harris, a Comer senior, baptized the new field properly, too. In a game against Winterboro, she just happened to crush the first home run in the history of the new field.
None of that came as a surprise to coach Johnny Safford and the B.B. Comer team.
“This feels like home," Safford said. "We used to play at a Little League field in (Sylacauga). We want to protect our turf. We hit the ball well. We’re hitting our stride."
Tigers senior shortstop Emma McCain appreciates her new home turf, too.
“This is where we practice and play our games. It’s nice,” McCain said.
She is one of four Comer softball players who have batting averages of more than .500. The Tiger sluggers include Ever Harris, Karleigh Milam, senior left fielder Haley Wheeler and McCain.
Those varsity girls also have a softball field that anyone would gladly claim. Comer athletics director Adam Fossett is pleased to hear that.
The new field is pleasing to the eyes, the girls and to Fossett.
“This field has exceeded expectations, and the girls deserve it. The field is a great thing for our seniors. This field is state of the art,” Fossett said.
And it belongs to the Comer High Tigers.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.