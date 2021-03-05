Slighted by seeding, Talladega College seeks to prove self in postseason

Thursday night should have been a celebration for the Talladega College men’s basketball team.
Instead, coaches couldn’t help but feel blindsided to find out they did not receive a bye in the opening round of the NAIA's national tournament.
“We were ninth in the country going into our conference tournament, and there were 16 byes out there,” Talladega College coach Chris Wright said. “So we thought no matter what, there is no scenario we wouldn’t be a 1-seed. … So it’s a little disappointing, but I guess we just got to go win some games now.”
When the final bracket was released on Thursday night, the Tornadoes (24-3) received the 18th overall seed. Ordinarily, that would still be a decent draw for TC. It’s even a slight bump from last year when the Tornadoes received a No. 6 seed putting them somewhere between 21-24th overall.
“I don’t care if it is a pandemic or not, that record is unbelievable,” Talladega College athletics director Kevin Herod said. “I mean, you go undefeated in your conference. At that point, they should be talking bye right there. What else do they need to do?”
Byes aren’t normally a factor in the NAIA tournament, but a unique season filled with previously unheard-of challenges calls for a new bracket.
This year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NAIA shrunk the field from 64 teams to 48. To manage this weird number, the NAIA divided the entire field up into 16 groups of three.
The first 16 overall teams, dubbed No. 1 seeds, will sit out the opening round, while the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds play for the right to advance to the round of 32. From there, the tournament will proceed much like it would any other season.
Herod said he understands this year created new issues with seeding.
Teams could do everything right and watch their opponents cancel due to COVID-19 concerns anyway. Herod saw that first-hand, but he still said he felt the NAIA needed to be more transparent moving forward.
“To not reward teams for playing their schedule, it’s almost rewarding the same for not playing, that can’t be right,” Herod said. “There are some teams in there that didn’t get more than 10 or 12 games that are in … If you work that hard all year to get what you deserve and then don’t get it, then it is somewhat of a slap in the face.”
Herod didn’t name teams that he felt were under or over-seeded, but six of the programs receiving one of the coveted byes boast less than 20 wins. Of those, four of them won at least 16 games and lost less than the Tornadoes.
The biggest outlier was 12th overall seed Southwestern Assemblies of God (SAGU) which finished the season 10-2. It’s impossible to know why SAGU ranks ahead of TC, but that doesn’t matter now.
The Tornadoes need to turn the page and refocus. TC faces LSU Alexandria (16-4) on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in what is in essence a true road game.
Last time out, the Tornadoes fell to Xavier 70-60 in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference finals on Sunday. That setback cost TC an opening-round bye, but Wright said it could be the springboard his team needs considering it responded to previous losses with eight and 15-game winning streaks.
“I hope that this refocuses us, and we come out and play with a lot more passion and a lot more hunger in the national tournament,” Wright said. “I believe that we will.”
Either way, the Tornadoes’ completed what Herod said might be one of the most impressive seasons in school history during the middle of a pandemic. Now the players can prove themselves worthy on the court, which everyone lost last season when the tournament was canceled the day before the Tornadoes departed.
“It feels like one year basically to this time was forever ago,” Wright said. “With all that we’ve been through and everything that has transpired. I’m just really happy for our guys. They’ve earned this right to go to the national tournament and prove that we are one of the best teams in the country, and I think it is a great reward for them.”