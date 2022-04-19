Six area teams prepare for postseason play

Six area teams have advanced to the state high school baseball playoffs that begins on Thursday.
The first round is a best two-out-of-three series with doubleheaders on Thursday or Friday and, if necessary, a third game Saturday.
In Class 6A, Pell City (19-10) returns to the postseason for the first time since 2019. The Panthers will travel to take on Mortimer Jordan (25-11) on Friday at 5 p.m. The if necessary, third game is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. Pell City finished second in Class 6A, Area 13 play. The Panthers won the season series against Springville last week to earn a playoff berth.
In Class 5A, Sylacauga (10-11) will travel to Mobile to take on UMS-Wright (14-11) in the first round of the playoffs. The first game of the series is set for Friday at 4 p.m.
The if necessary third game is set for Saturday at noon. Sylacauga finished second in Class 5A, Area 8. The Aggies swept the season series with Central Clay County to clinch a playoff berth.
In Class 4A, Munford (13-6) will host Saint Michael Catholic (14-11) in the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2018. The first game of the series is on Friday at 4:30 with the second game following. The if necessary third game is set for Saturday at 1 p.m.
Munford defeated Handley 16-7 to win the Class 4A, Area 7 title.
Childersburg will host the first round of the playoffs for the second season in a row. The Tigers host East Lawrence (13-8) on Friday at 4:30 p.m. The if needed third game is set for Saturday at noon.
The Tigers (15-8) finished the regular season with an 8-0 record in Class 3A, Area 9. Childersburg swept the series with Saks to clinch the area title.
In Class 2A, Fayetteville will travel to take on Geneva County (6-16) in the first round of the playoffs. The first game is set for 4:30 p.m. on Friday. The if necessary, third game is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday. Fayetteville (14-10) has been the standard in Talladega County when it comes to making the postseason. The Wolves have made the playoffs each season since 2009. Fayetteville has won five out of their last six games entering the playoffs. The Wolves finished second in Class 2A, Area 8. The Wolves swept the series with B.B. Comer to clinch a playoff berth.
In Class 1A, Ragland (14-6) will travel to take on Valley Head (6-6) in the first round of the playoffs. The first game of the series is set for Thursday at 5 p.m. The if necessary, third game is set for Friday at 4 p.m. The Purple Devils finished second in Class 1A, Area 9. Ragland defeated Jacksonville Christian 7-4 to clinch a playoff berth.