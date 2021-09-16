Sibling rivalry propels Lincoln cross country trio to new heights

LINCOLN — In her third cross country meet ever, Lincoln seventh-grader Taylor Byrd felt like she was losing speed just when she needed it most.
Come on, the finish line was only moments away!
She managed to finish, and despite her inexperience, Taylor was the third girl on Lincoln’s team to finish that day.
When she crossed the finish line, none of that mattered to Taylor. Instead, she started to cry — after all, she was just barely more than a full second behind her older sister, Lorelai Byrd.
“Because I was so close to beating her,” Taylor said. “And I can beat her, then I can brag about it, and I have bragging rights.”
Lorelai, a freshman, and Taylor rank as the seventh and third fastest female runners in their respective grades among Class 5A schools. Oh, yeah, and both girls had never run competitively before this season.
Besides the last name and their early-season progress, the Byrd sisters have one other major thing in common where the sport is concerned: both hope to be the team’s fastest.
Of course, the girl who holds that spot, junior Lexi Byrd, might have a thing or two to say about that.
“I already knew that, not worried about it,” Lexi said matter of factly when she heard about her sisters’ plan. “I’m like 30 seconds from the school record.”
Lexi is the eighth fastest female junior in 5A, and unlike her sisters, she has been running for years now. If asked, Lexi remains confident neither sister has a chance of catching her this season, but Lorelai is all too happy to point out that she finished only one spot — and only 35 seconds — behind Lexi on Saturday.
Lexi cheered her on at the moment, just as Lorelai did when Taylor gave her a scare earlier this season. After an hour or two has passed, the trash talk comes out.
Because at the end of the day, the Byrd sisters are racing for bragging rights at home as much as individual glory.
“They’re ruthless at home,” their mother, Tracy Watts, said.
Before the gun sounds
Their motivations on race day might line up, but the Byrd sisters couldn’t act more differently beforehand.
By her own admission, Lorelai treats each race almost like a checklist. Put shoes on at this time, stretch at this time, etc.
“I’m very on top of things,” Lorelai said. “I am organized, and I want everything to go exactly right. … I’m focused during the walk-throughs.”
Taylor, however, shows no signs of nerves. In fact, the seventh-grader spent the last walk-through observing butterflies.
Here, Lexi is somewhere between the two extremes of her sisters. To Lorelai, she looks relaxed, almost indifferent to the pre-race rituals. The freshman attributes her older sister’s demeanor to her experience, but inside, Lexi finds her mind racing long before her body ever does.
“I feel nervous in my stomach until I get to the race line,” Lexi said. “And then it is like, 'Oh gosh,' and then I get all this anxiety but as soon as we start, it is gone. I’m just focused on my running, and people will be screaming and yelling at me, and I just zone everybody out. It is just me and the person in front of me.”
Laying the foundation
Their behavior before the gun sounds is hardly the only time the sisters show off their distinct personalities. When asked, both younger Byrds are pleased with their decision to join the cross country team this season, but for very different reasons.
To Lorelai, each race is a chance for her to test herself. A chance to answer the question of how much more she can give this week.
“The bond we make with each other in the school,” Taylor said when asked the same question. “Because we used to see these kids around school all the time, but we didn’t know them, but on the cross country team, it is like you build a new family. Like you have a new family outside of your family.”
Speaking of family, the Byrd trio was almost a duo. Lorelai initially worried she couldn’t find the time to juggle playing trumpet in the marching band, her school work and cross country.
“That is Lexi who was able to convince her,” Watts said. “She was able to sit and talk to her and be like, ‘Look you can do it. ... It would be something we could do together. I mean think about it, the Byrd girls, we can excel.’”
The Lincoln’s girls qualified for the state meet for the first time last season, and Lexi has her eyes set on a return trip for the program this season.
“We could be looking back in a few years saying, we are looking at a girls team competing at state year in and year out, how did they get there,” Lincoln coach Micahel Duff said. “And then you start naming names like Lexi Byrd, Lorelai, Taylor. These are girls that are very capable of laying the foundation for Lincoln cross country to be a successful team within the next decade.”
Especially if Lexi has anything to say about it, the junior has big plans for her final two seasons.
“Have the school record, and not just beat it by a second or two,” Lexi said. “I want to beat it by at least a little more than a second or two, 10 seconds at least. The other is to get a sub-19 (minute race) before I graduate, and that is going to be tough, but I’m going to do it.”
Her best time is 22:59, so Lexi has a ways to go before she beats Madison Hill’s school-record time of 22:13 set in 2016, but Duff believes she will get there. With her sisters breathing down her neck at times, both her mother and Duff have seen Lexi unlock a new gear she didn’t have previously.
“Lexi better set that bar high because her sisters have always had that goal to outdo her,” Duff said. “And if it ain’t set high enough, we see it every day in sports, records being broke over and over … Honestly within the next six years, we could see that record broken by them or other girls in our program.”