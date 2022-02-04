Seniors lead Lincoln past Anniston to end regular season

LINCOLN — With 1:22 left in the first half, Lincoln senior Jai Tanner blew one of Anniston’s players a kiss after draining a shot from the free-throw line. Then with 5:05 remaining in the game, Tanner sent the Bulldogs packing as he knocked down a 3-point shot to put the Golden Bears ahead for good in Lincoln’s 55-50 win on Friday night.
“Him stepping out tonight and being able to help in the pressure and being able to knock some shots, it was good,” Lincoln coach Doug Ward said. “I’m just really proud of him.”
Tanner’s shot only put the Golden Bears up two points at the time, but fellow seniors Jakorrian Daivs and Jayden Woods knocked down all six of their free-throw attempts taken in the next 4.5 minutes to give Lincoln a 53-46 lead with 42.4 seconds remaining.
Anniston missed four of seven free throws during the same stretch, which ultimately proved too much for the Bulldogs to overcome.
Lincoln finished 22 of 27 from the charity stripe, while Anniston only knocked down six of 14 attempts.
“That has always been an Achilles heel of ours,” Ward said of the free-throw line. “And we’re hovering around 60 percent, but it needs to be better, and they did a great job of getting the job done.”
Davis finished the evening with a game-high 13 points and hauled in four rebounds.
"I don’t think his pulse ever gets over whatever,” Ward said. “He don’t have a pulse. He is just laid back the whole time and does the same thing.”
He was joined in double figures by fellow senior Isaiah Ashley and sophomore Camare Hampton, who each finished with 10 points and a team-high five rebounds apiece.
“It is huge,” Ward said of the victory over Anniston. “We’ve been up and down, so it is huge to get momentum, big win against a team like that going into playing a good team on Tuesday at a neutral site. We’re going to need a performance like that.”
What to know
— Alabama football signee Antonio Kite paced his team in the first half with six points. He also grabbed three rebounds and one assist. The Anniston coaching staff ultimately chose to sit him out of caution over his injured hand for the entire second half. Kite had his hand wrapped before the game ever started, and when he was on the court, it was clear he preferred to use his injured hand as little as possible.
— Kamron Sandlin paced the Bulldogs with nine points.
— Tanner also finished the game with nine points, and Ward said the senior has proven to be an incredible teammate in recent weeks, even though changes to the lineup have bumped him from the starting rotation.
— Anniston defeated Lincoln 84-79 on Nov. 30. The Bulldogs also claimed a two-point and a six-point victory last year. The series wasn’t quite as competitive in the two years prior when Anniston won three games in 2020 by 46 total points and two games by 22 points in 2019.
Who said
— Ward on the victory: “We’ve always played them close, we just couldn’t get over the hump, and tonight things fell into place for us.”
— Ward on Ashley: “He’s been a warrior all year. He plays post undersized. He took what four charges tonight."
Next up
— Lincoln will face Moody at Alexandria on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Class 5A, Area 11 tournament.