Senior duo powers Aggies past upset-minded Tigers

CHILDERSBURG — Sylacauga found itself in the unfamiliar position of playing from behind for the entire first half of Friday night’s matchup with Childersburg.
“We were executing great offensively,” Sylacauga coach Kent Fullington said when asked about halftime adjustments. “Just not letting missed shots affect how hard we were going to play in our press miss or make, and how hard we were going to attack in transition. … I thought we played great, and the kids were really down because Childersburg comes out and is just on fire.”
Three Tigers drained 3-point shots in the opening period as the Tigers took a 24-18 lead, but no one from either team could keep pace with Childersburg sophomore Sharod Robertson who finished the quarter with 10 points.
Josiah Graham and Christian Twymon combined to score 29 points in the second half alone to lead the Aggies to an 81-63 victory at Childersburg (15-7). Graham finished with 23 total points while Twymon scored 19.
“Josiah Graham and Chris Twymon have really come into their own,” Fullington said.
Although his pace slowed, Robertson finished with a team-high 17 points. He was followed closely by fellow sophomore Isaac Marbury, who drained three 3-point shots to finish with 16 points and a team-high seven rebounds.
Childersburg senior Lamarr Duncan only scored seven points, but he paced the Tigers with seven assists and eight steals.