SEC guy: Munford's Smith signs with Auburn

MUNFORD — Sylvester Smith had his pick of the litter of college football towns.
He could have changed his address in favor of Athens, Ga., Lexington, Ky., Tallahassee, Fla., Baton Rouge, La., Norman, Okla., Lincoln, Neb., East Lansing, Mich., Knoxville, Tenn. or Gainesville, Fla.
But Smith, the Munford High hometown hero, chose something much closer to where he skipped rocks and ate barbecue as a kid.
Smith, the all-star from Munford High, will play his college football with the Auburn Tigers. And the 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back has a Southeastern Conference scholarship to prove it.
“Auburn is my dream school. I have always been a fan of Auburn. My favorite player (growing up) was Cadillac Williams (the former Auburn All-American running back),” said Smith, the 18 year old.
He is already thinking about next year and beyond for the Auburn Tigers.
“We have a lot of games to win. I want to make some plays. Auburn has one of the best coaching staffs (including new Tiger mentor Hugh Freeze). I want to play for them, and I want to be a freshman All-American (next fall),” said Smith, the Munford High senior.
He will play safety more than likely for the Tigers in 2023. Smith is coming off an all-state season in Class 4A for the Munford High Lions. He expects even more from himself in the immediate football future at Auburn.
And the Munford faithful will miss Smith, who started at quarterback and safety for the Lions this season.
“Sylvester is a big deal to this community. This is a small town (Munford), but if you are talented enough, they will find you,” Lions head coach Michael Easley said of the college football recruiters.
And the new Auburn recruit’s dad sees good tidings and hard licks as well in the future for his son with the SEC Tigers.
“I’m proud of him. He is ready to play (in college). Sylvester is maturing, and he’s tough. He could be a starter next year (at Auburn),” said Sylvester Smith, Sr.
His son already has his own Auburn fan club, from Munford, to the loveliest village on the plains. Some guys get all the breaks, safety Sylvester Smith, Jr., included. He does pack a punch.