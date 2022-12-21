 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SEC guy: Munford's Smith signs with Auburn

Sylvester Smith

Munford's Sylvester Smith signed to play football at Auburn.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

MUNFORD — Sylvester Smith had his pick of the litter of college football towns.

He could have changed his address in favor of Athens, Ga., Lexington, Ky., Tallahassee, Fla., Baton Rouge, La., Norman, Okla., Lincoln, Neb., East Lansing, Mich., Knoxville, Tenn. or Gainesville, Fla.