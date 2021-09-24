Riley Meadows leads Victory Christian past Fayetteville

EDEN — Victory Christian’s Riley Meadows had touchdown runs of 52 and 39 yards during the second half of the Lions’ 21-10 come-from-behind win over the Fayetteville Wolves Friday.
Meadows finished the game with 115 total yards rushing.
Victory Christian head coach Bruce Breland, who coached the game from the press box, said it is hard to fight back after falling behind 10-0 when you are not winning consistently.
“You’re down by 10, and players start looking around,” he said. “The running game helped us get back in the game and it just makes it that much sweeter when you can pull out a win. It makes it easier when you can break a long touchdown run like Riley had. He’s a senior and I hate that we will lose him after this year. He has always played so steady for us.”
Fayetteville controlled the first quarter taking the opening kickoff and marched from its own 32 to the Lion 14. Levi Phillips kicked a 31-yard field goal with 8:44 left in the first quarter to give the Wolves a 3-0 lead.
Following a Victory Christian punt, the Wolves drove 51 yards in 10 plays to add to the lead. The key play in the drive was a fake punt run by quarterback Pacey Deloach that picked up 11 yards on fourth down and 9. A few plays later, Dakota Ogle rumbled his way into the end zone from eight yards out to make it 10-0 after one-quarter of play.
The Wolves recovered a Lion fumbled and moved the ball into field goal range but a 26-yarder was wide left.
Victory Christian then put together an 80-yard drive in seven plays. Quarterback Shepard Sargent started the drive with a 35-yard keeper and that got the ball rolling. Meadows picked up 10, Sargent another 22, the two hooked up for 11 through the air and then Cameron Cheatwood ran in the end zone from four yards out. Meadows’ extra point was good to make it 10-7 at halftime.
Fayetteville head coach John Limbaugh said his team just gave up too many big runs.
“Hats off to Victory Christian,” he said. “They had a good game plan. They controlled the clock the whole third quarter. They made adjustments in the second half and we didn’t. They capitalized on some of our mistakes. It was a hard-fought game for both teams. I think the team that played the hardest came out on top tonight.”
Limbaugh said they will have to bounce back from this loss.
“We will go back to the practice field and fix what is flawed as we get ready for Randolph County,” he said.
The only scoring of the second half were the two touchdown runs by Meadows.
Fayetteville is now 2-3, including 1-2 in region play.
Victory Christian is 3-3, including 2-1 in region play. They will host Ider next Friday.
When asked what these players meant to him, Breland said they were his life.
“My wife (Donna) and I love them so much,” he said. "They mean the world to us.”