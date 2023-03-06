 Skip to main content
Recruiting: Sylacauga southpaw pitcher signs with Central Alabama

Lane Hardin

Lane Hardin (seated in blue) has signed with Central Alabama Community College.

 Courtesy photo

SYLACAUGA — Not everybody has the skills, the means or the fastball.

But Lane Hardin does. The senior left-handed hurler for Sylacauga High School signed a junior college baseball scholarship Monday afternoon with the Central Alabama Community College Trojans in the SHS Media Center.

