Recruiting: Sylacauga southpaw pitcher signs with Central Alabama

SYLACAUGA — Not everybody has the skills, the means or the fastball.
But Lane Hardin does. The senior left-handed hurler for Sylacauga High School signed a junior college baseball scholarship Monday afternoon with the Central Alabama Community College Trojans in the SHS Media Center.
The Aggies’ all-county pitcher vacuumed up every compliment, too, and Hardin deserved them all.
“I just wanted to get to the next level,” said Hardin, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound starting pitcher. “I’m not ready to hang up my cleats yet. Baseball is a mental game, and I’m not scared of anyone. I’ve been working on my hitting and my bullpen (sessions)."
Over the last four years, Hardin has limited opposing teams to a pedestrian batting average of .226. Hardin has the strikeout pitch working, too.
He has 101 career strikeouts at Sylacauga in 94 innings pitched. Hardin has a career record of 9-7 and a tiny earned run average of 1.92 this season.
“His changeup falls off the table,” Sylacauga senior center fielder Aidan Cochran said. "Lane is intense, and he has a good slider. Lane has all the tools.
Hardin is somebody who deserves a chance to further his education and baseball career at Central Alabama in Alexander City. The Trojans did not hesitate to give Hardin that chance and that baseball scholarship.
“Lane has a bulldog mentality,” Central Alabama pitching coach Chad Slaten, the former Auburn-Montgomery hurler, said. "He’s a good offspeed pitcher, and he will get every opportunity to step right in (next year). Lane can throw three pitches for strikes with the changeup, the curveball and the fastball."
Jeff Bell, the Sylacauga head baseball coach, is optimistic when it comes to Lane Hardin and his future at Central Alabama.
“Lane is going to get immediate playing time,” Bell said. "He has a calm demeanor that is attractive to the coaching staff (at CACC). And Lane has a good command of his pitches."
That comes with the landscape for Lane Hardin.
“I just go out and throw and put zeros on the board,” Hardin said. "I go at people, and I locate my pitches."
He can hit for the average, too. Hardin has put the ball in play with a .357 batting average this spring for Sylacauga.
Hardin has a lofty .276 career batting average, as well. The all-around Aggie pitches and plays first base. He has a good glove and all the baseball instincts in the galaxy.
“I might be a two-way player (next year at CACC),” Hardin said.
He might also start as a freshman next season for Central Alabama. His parents, Greg and Lesley Hardin of Sylacauga, are thinking he might do that for the Trojans.
“When Lane is on the field, he’s at home. The field is Lane’s happy place,” Greg Hardin said.
His son went with Central Alabama rather than signing a baseball scholarship with Snead State in Boaz or Wallace State Community College in Hanceville.
