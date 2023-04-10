 Skip to main content
Recruiting: Munford's Ponder to play baseball at Division III Covenant

Jonathan Ponder

Jonathon Ponder, second from left, celebrated with family and friends Monday afternoon that he will attend Covenant College in Georgia and play baseball.

MUNFORD — Jonathon Ponder is headed to the mountain. That’s why he has his baseball spikes on.

Ponder, the Munford High senior shortstop, is prepared to dig in. A two-year starter for the Lions, Ponder celebrated with family and friends Monday afternoon that he will attend Covenant College and play baseball.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.