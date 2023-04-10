Recruiting: Munford's Ponder to play baseball at Division III Covenant

MUNFORD — Jonathon Ponder is headed to the mountain. That’s why he has his baseball spikes on.
Ponder, the Munford High senior shortstop, is prepared to dig in. A two-year starter for the Lions, Ponder celebrated with family and friends Monday afternoon that he will attend Covenant College and play baseball.
Covenant is an NCAA Division III school. It is anchored on 400 acres of splendid beauty with Lookout Mountain in the direct vicinity. The school is parked right there in picturesque Lookout Mountain, Ga.
It’s an outdoors paradise. The birds know it, and so do the humans.
“The mountain surrounds the whole school,” Ponder said. “Covenant has a beautiful campus, and they have a pretty good baseball team. They have some cool coaches.”
Ponder is looking forward to the entire breath-taking landscape, from Lookout Mountain, to the baseball yard at Covenant College. They are the Scots.
Covenant College plays in the Collegiate Conference of the South. There are nine schools in the league, including (among others) Maryville College from Maryville, Tenn., Belhaven University out of Jackson, Miss., Huntingdon College from Montgomery, and the LaGrange College Panthers from LaGrange, Ga.
Ponder, a 17-year-old, believes he can play some substantial innings next season as a freshman with Covenant. The two-year starter from Munford High School is hitting .328 this spring with 20 RBIs for the Lions.
“I’m an all right shortstop, and I can hit,” the 5-foot-10 Ponder said. “I have quick hands. I work hard, and I want to make the starting roster.”
Munford head baseball coach Derek Stephens said he thinks Ponder will progress at a steady pace at Covenant College. And don’t forget about the 2,389 feet of green growth along the side of Lookout Mountain.
“Jonathon is going to do a great job, and I think he could start,” Stephens said. “He has a strong arm.”
Ponder is expected to compete for playing time at shortstop and third base next season at Covenant. He is the son of Davy and Nicole Ponder of Munford.
His parents are looking forward to their son writing another chapter to his baseball saga.
“The campus is amazing, and Covenant is a better fit for Jonathon,” Davy Ponder said. “He loves baseball.”
He is going where his heart led him. Munford baseball standout Jonathon Ponder picked the right college at the most opportune time.
“The Covenant coaches sent him some hand-written letters,” Davy Ponder said.
In return, his son gave the Covenant College Scots his commitment. It’s a baseball deal with an NCAA Division III slant.
