Recruiting: Four Lincoln cross country runners sign scholarships

LINCOLN — Every year the college recruiters keep coming back to Lincoln High School.
They like what the Golden Bears have to offer on the cross country course, and on Tuesday, the Lincoln cross country program celebrated four community college signees, including Lexi Byrd (Gadsden State women's team), Travis Cooley (Gadsden State men), Josh Gray (Southern Union men) and Kolby Creamer (Southern Union men).
The colleges are always seeking Lincoln High’s slim and trim runners. The Golden Bears are a hot commodity.
“This is becoming a tradition,” Lincoln cross country co-head coach Michael Duff said. “Our runners want to move on and excel at the next level. We’re laying a foundation. We’re creating a pipeline.”
In the last five years, nine Lincoln High cross country runners have signed college scholarships. The Golden Bears are the target of the collegiate recruiters.
The Lincoln long distance runners have signed scholarships with Jacksonville State, Wallace State Community College, as well as a wide variety of other college cross country programs from around Alabama.
“We have runners who follow the trait and the commitment," Duff said. "We have a lot of depth, and we're proud.”
What the Golden Bears are proud of is having a boys cross country program that has finished in the top five at the Class 5A state meet in the last three years. The Golden Bears' girls runners have also finished 11th and 10th in the state in the last two years.
“We teach self-discipline,” Lincoln cross country co-head coach Allison Miles said. “We keep on pushing, and we have some phenomenal runners.”
Byrd, the three-year standout for Lincoln, signed a cross country scholarship with Gadsden State Community College. She posted a best time of 21:59 last fall.
She slid into the top 10 in seven cross country meets. Byrd hopes to do even more on the collegiate level next season at Gadsden State.
“I want to run with the big girls,” the 17-year-old Byrd said. “I don’t want to be on the back line. I have potential and confidence.”
The Gadsden State cross country recruit is the daughter of Jody and Tracy Byrd of Lincoln.
The Cardinals also earned the signature of Cooley. He cut almost two minutes off his time last season for the Lincoln boys cross country team.
“I just like being outside and pushing myself,” the 6-foot-0 Cooley said. “I want to break into the 16s and then the 15s.”
That is all about cross country times. Cooley had a top time of 17:57 last season with the Golden Bear boys.
Gray is ready for collegiate training to begin at Southern Union State Community College in Wadley.
“I want to break the school record,” Gray said. “I want to be the best runner. The faster you go, the faster you get it done.”
Gray was in cruise control with a personal best time of 18:53 over 3.1 miles for the Lincoln boys last season.
Creamer will join Gray with the Southern Union Bison, too. Creamer ran as fast as 22 minutes last year for the Lincoln boys. Creamer will cut time in his freshman season for Southern Union this fall.
“This scholarship is everything that I worked for,” Creamer said. “I want to compete, and I want to make it to the national meet. I can be as good as I want to.”
