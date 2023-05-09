 Skip to main content
Recruiting: Four Lincoln cross country runners sign scholarships

Lincoln cross country

Lincoln High School had four cross country runners sign with colleges: from left, Lexi Byrd (Gadsden State), Josh Gray (Southern Union), Colby Creamer (Southern Union), Travis Cooley (Gadsden State). In back are Lincoln cross country coaches Michael Duff and Allison Miles.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

LINCOLN — Every year the college recruiters keep coming back to Lincoln High School.

They like what the Golden Bears have to offer on the cross country course, and on Tuesday, the Lincoln cross country program celebrated four community college signees, including Lexi Byrd (Gadsden State women's team), Travis Cooley (Gadsden State men), Josh Gray (Southern Union men) and Kolby Creamer (Southern Union men).

