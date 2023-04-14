Recruiting: B.B. Comer’s Ever Harris makes a pitch for Tuskegee

SYLACAUGA — All the barriers have come crashing down.
Ever Harris demanded it. The B.B. Comer senior first baseman and pitcher will be taking her game to the college softball diamond just down the road.
Harris will be making the trek to NCAA Division II, as well. She made that abundantly clear as she signed to play softball at Tuskegee University on Friday morning in the B.B. Comer auditorium.
“My next four years (of education) are free,” Harris said.
She senses that and so much more. Harris will graduate from the B.B. Comer Tigers and head to the Tuskegee Tigers.
It all sounds good to the 17-year-old Harris.
“When I went to their campus, I felt at home,” she said. “I’m excited and nervous. I’ve done a lot of work.”
What does that mean exactly?
“I hit off the tee every day, and I like being in control,” Harris said.
Just like at Comer, Harris could very well be a two-way player for Tuskegee. Harris pitches and play first base for the Tigers.
This season at Comer, Harris is batting .551 with 12 doubles, two triples and four home runs. She has RBI skills, too. She has 36 RBIs for Comer currently.
She also has 38 hits in 69 at-bats.
“Ever hits a hot ball,” Comer head coach Johnny Safford said. “She has power, and she hits line drives. Ever is the person that you want at the plate.”
She can pitch it, too, with the best of them. Harris has some crazy good pitching statistics this year for Comer.
Harris has a 12-4 record with a 2.45 earned run average. The girl throws strikes, too. She has 76 strikeouts on the season in 65⅔ innings.
“She doesn’t have the fastest stuff, but she locates the ball well,” Safford said. “She mixes it up with the fastball, the screwball and the changeup.”
The Harris fastball goes from the launching pad to just under 60 mph.
“She is really good,” Safford said. “She is going to be a contributor, too, sooner rather than later (at Tuskegee). And Ever is getting a full ride, including room and board. It’s the whole deal.”
Ever Harris is the daughter of Kelvin and Treasure Harris of Sylacauga.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.