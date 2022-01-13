Record-setting performance helps Sylacauga prevail over rival Talladega despite month-long delay

SYLACAUGA — It only took 41 days longer than expected, but Sylacauga finally finished its Dec. 3 matchup against rival Talladega on Thursday evening when the Aggies claimed a 72-52 victory.
The schools postponed the original matchup after a halftime incident involving spectators not associated with either school forced school administrators to call it a night before the third quarter began. The schools picked up the second half on Thursday, with Sylacauga holding a 32-24 lead.
“It just would have left a bad taste in our mouth for how good we played the first half and how all this happened, and for us not to close this one out, it would have hurt,” Sylacauga coach Kent Fullington said.
Talladega outscored Sylacauga 7-4 in the final 1:38 of the third quarter after Sylacauga struggled to knock down shots away from the free-throw line during the final two minutes.
If the Tigers saw hope in that moment, Sylacauga junior Jarquis Campbell quickly extinguished it when he buried a 3-point shot with 7:05 left in the game.
“When that 3 went in, I was like oh yeah, it’s the moment,” Campbell said. “We fixing to take it away from them.”
Campbell added five more points in the quarter to finish with a game-high 12 second-half points after failing to record any in the first two quarters back in December. He also accounted for several offensive rebounds.
Campbell wasn’t the only Aggie to have a better showing this time around. Fellow junior Grant Hickey seemed frustrated by Talladega on Dec. 3. He picked up three fouls through two quarters and struggled to have much of an impact on the game in his reduced role.
That wasn’t the case on Thursday. It was Hickey who kicked the ball out to Campbell for his corner 3, and Hickey followed that play-up by blocking a shot on the opposing end of the court.
“Just worrying about not always scoring the ball, just being there for my teammates to do what we need to do to get the win,” Hickey said when asked how he’s improved since December. “That is the most important thing now. I have kind of matured.”
Hickey continued to make his presence felt down the stretch for the Aggies under the basket, hauling down rebounds and contesting shots in the paint. The junior said he’s a lot more comfortable now that he plays most of his minutes as a center instead of as a forward.
“I can just be more physical down there,” Hickey said.
The Aggies’ victory means Sylacauga will at-worst tie Talladega in area play this season. Should the Tigers take care of business in their remaining region games, then the area tournament will once again be determined by the winner of a coin flip.
“They are going to be fired up now. … if we do see them again in the (area) finals, if we do, they are going to come back with a vengeance,” Fullington said. “It is just Talladega-Sylacauga. It is always going to be a war.”
There’s a good chance that war will resume once again next week in the county tournament as Talladega and Sylacauga have met in the championship round each of the last five years. The second-seeded Aggies and the fourth-seeded Tigers will not face off this year unless they advance to the championship again.
What to know
— The Aggies cruised to the victory thanks largely due to a program-record 15 made 3-pointers. Sylacauga knocked down eight such shots in the first half and seven on Thursday.
Senior Hayden Basinger scored 18 of his game-high 20 points behind the arc, with five of those shots coming in the first half back on Dec. 3. Brayson Edwards knocked two shots in each half to finish second on the team with 14 points total while three other players contributed to the record-setting performance.
— Talladega sophomore Roderick Jones finished with a team-high 14 points, although he did not score on Thursday until he knocked down a 3-point shot with less than six minutes remaining in the game. He finished the fourth quarter with eight points.
— Durquavion Truss and Amari Webb combined to score all 13 of the Tigers’ points in the third quarter. They finished the game with 11 and 13, respectively.
Who said
— Talladega coach Ryan Dawson on the play of Truss: “He was the only one that came in playing with a little bit of energy. The rest of the guys were flat. Even though he had some turnovers, but he still was playing with some energy, some life to him. While the other guys we were watching him play or watching everyone else play. It was like we just didn’t get off the bus the right way.”
— Fullington on the growth of the sophomore class: “I don’t think I recall (former stars) Josiah Graham, Chris Twymon or even Cruise (Proctor) giving that much productivity as sophomores. I am really super excited about this sophomore class, and those guys are freaking legends. Those guys are awesome. So the ceiling is really high for those guys.”