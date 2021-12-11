Recapping the whirlwind week that changed a coach's life and put the Tornadoes on a path for greatness

It's always hard to keep the best presents under wraps until Christmas Day. If the gift is meaningful enough, the anticipation can be unbearable for everyone involved.
Talladega College coach Chris Wright and his wife Ally Wright dealt with that anticipation for a long time as they waited on their son Reece who was scheduled to be born on Dec. 25.
Of course, what kind of Christmas present shows up without the element of surprise, so Reece, already an expert gift-giver himself, decided to show up on Nov. 30.
"As obsessive, compulsive as I can be, when I was at the hospital before my son was born and after, I really didn't worry how things were being done here (with the basketball team) because I have a really, really good staff," Chris Wright said.
The Wrights spent a little over 48 hours in the hospital before taking their son home. At which point, the trio spent almost 30 whole minutes at home together before Chris Wright raced to Mobile, where he walked in 20 minutes before tipoff.
"It was definitely a whirlwind, and then to make it worse, we played the worst game that we played all year," Chris Wright said. "Did not play well at all against Mobile. It was a dogfight. … Definitely expected us to have a better performance than that, so I was very relieved when it was over."
The coach isn't exaggerating either. The No. 5 Tornadoes (12-0) have won eight games by at least 30 points but beat Mobile by only four points.
Wright took some of the blame on his shoulders. The new dad said he felt out of sync coaching after being away from the team so suddenly. He also felt a bit guilty leaving his wife so soon after getting him with their son.
The Talladega coach didn't have anything to worry about where Ally Wright was concerned. After all, she was the one who pulled him aside to discuss No. 3 William Penn's Wednesday night loss to Central Methodist before he even realized it happened. So the new mom possesses far more than a passing interest in the NAIA landscape.
"I'm lucky because my wife gets it," Chris Wright said. "Her dad was a college basketball coach, and she really is the best coach's wife. She helps us out. Our players love her."
Thanks in part to the loss suffered by William Penn that his wife noticed, it's almost a certainty that the Tornadoes will move up into the top four if not higher the next time the rankings are released. However, Chris Wright knows his team won't stay at the top very long if the Tornadoes become complacent.
"It is a little bit easier to be the hunter and a lot harder to be the hunted," Chris Wright said. "Because if someone is playing the No. 5 team in the country, they are going to get up for it every single night. … We had no adversity until we played Mobile, and squeaked by. Thank goodness we won the game, but we were really bad in doing it.
"We really did treat that like a loss."
The Tornadoes practiced twice the following day, and the coach was proud of the effort his team responded with, but Chris Wright wasn't going to let his guys off that easy, even though their next opponent Faulkner held a 29-game home winning streak at the time.
"We actually had a full-practice Saturday morning before we left on game day," Chris Wright said. "I knew a bunch of our new guys were looking at me like I had like eight heads. We came out and played really well, I think, held them to 31 percent shooting in the first half, and kinda ran away with the game. … I was really proud of how we responded to that adversity."
The Tornadoes won by nine points after leading by almost 20 for most of the game. Of course, those numbers aren't all that matters to the Talladega College coach these days.
"When you go home and see your son, you know it is amazing how it just kind of puts everything into perspective for you," Chris Wright said.