Raising the bar: Panthers make history with third-place finish

OXFORD — The last time Pell City's starting pitcher Katlyan Dulaney and the rest of her senior teammates left the state tournament, they had finished what was then a program-best sixth in their freshmen season.
When they left Oxford on Wednesday, the seniors did so with the distinction that no group of Panthers has ever come closer to winning a championship than Pell City did when it fell 2-0 against Helena in the Class 6A semifinal.
"This team, they've set the bar high," Pell City coach Brittany Gillison said. "They just set the bar really high, and that is what I told them is I am so proud of our seniors for leading us here, doing what all they've done. We are definitely going to miss our seniors."
That senior class includes Dulaney, leadoff hitter Emily Dulaney, Evi Edwards, Kendall Perry, Madeline Houk and Tayler Dowdy.
The trio of Emily Dulaney, Katlyan Dulaney and Edwards paced the Panthers with five hits each in the elimination bracket of the tournament, with Perry checking in just behind them with four.
Katlyan Dulaney and Edwards even hit back-to-back doubles to the foot of the fence to lift the Panthers to a 3-0 lead over Calera in the fifth inning. That score proved to be more than enough as Calera struggled to ever really threaten Pell City offensively.
"It sparked that energy, and that is where those seniors come up big, and I am proud of these kids," Gillison said. "I couldn't ask for anything more."
In the last two weeks, the Panthers seemed at their best when their backs were against the wall. Pell City earned a spot in the state tournament after winning four games in the consolation bracket by a combined total of 33-9.
The Panthers then took 8-0, 5-0, 3-0 leads to beat Baldwin County, Mortimer Jordan and Calera by six, one and three runs, respectively. So perhaps it's no surprise that the Panthers started to run out of gas offensively against Helena in a game that saw Pell City finish with only three hits.
"They fought," Gillison said. "I mean, we lost the first game at regionals. They fought back, won their way through regionals. Lose our first game of state and then fight to end up No. 3. I am just so proud of these kids."
What to know
— The box score doesn't do starting pitcher Katlyan Dulaney justice. She gave up five or six hits to Calera and only struck out three batters, but it was clear that the Eagles had no answer for her from an early standpoint.
— Freshman pitcher Addison Simmons kept the Panthers in it against Helena until the very end. The Huskies scored twice in the opening inning when they recorded four hits, but Simmons held them to five for the rest of the game, which largely limited Helena's ability even to threaten to extend its lead.
— Against Baldwin County, Pell City asked another freshman to step into the circle to close the game out, and Savannah McGaha seized the opportunity to strike out four of eight opposing batters while giving up only one hit.
Who said
— Gillison on what this week will mean to returning Panthers: "This was a great experience for our kids of course. … We have two freshmen pitchers that threw in the state tournament and threw extremely well. … You'll be seeing us again next year."
— Gillison on McGaha: Savannah came in there and closed those last two out for us. To be a freshman and never thrown a varsity game before and come in and shut them down, she did awesome."