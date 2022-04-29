Ragland's lone senior puts forth heroic effort in second-round playoff exit to Lindsay Lane

RAGLAND — Ragland’s lone senior, Owen Schall, stood tall throughout Friday afternoon, striking out eight of 30 Lindsay Lane Christian batters in game two of the second round of the Class 1A playoffs as he fought to extend the Purple Devils’ season by at least one more day.
Schall crossed home plate in the top of the seventh inning, but the comeback never materialized as Lindsay Lane claimed an 8-3 win and the series, effectively ending Schall’s career.
“We only got one senior, but I don’t know that I ever coached a kid that is more of a competitor than him,” Ragland coach Wes Tidwell said. “So I told them we have to keep building on what he showed us how to do. Cause this is his team. That is what I wanted them to understand. If we go back to work and we keep competing, then that is a credit to him.”
It was Schall that started the game off with a hit before later crossing home plate to give the Purple Devils a 1-0 lead, their first of the day, shortly after Ragland dropped the first game 10-2.
Schall then struck out two of the first three batters he faced on the mound. He recorded his third strikeout in the second inning. Unfortunately for Ragland, that came after he walked two batters before giving up three consecutive hits, which allowed Lindsay Lane to take a 4-2 lead.
“He did a good job of keeping us off balance. … He’s had a great season, great career,” Lindsay Lane coach Charles Morrison said. “Thankfully, we were able to make some adjustments. I think he had some control issues, maybe one inning. Kind of helped us run a little bit. We played some small ball, moved some runners around then came up with some clutch hits.
Schall regained his composure in the third when he struck out two more batters before making the catch at first to end the inning without giving up a hit.
The senior held his first 21 batters to six total hits, then Lindsay Lane adjusted in the middle of the fifth and finished with five additional hits to pile on three insurance runs.
Schall leaves behind a team that includes six eighth-graders, four freshmen, three sophomores and two juniors. With so many young players returning, Tidwell believes this could be the start of a run for the Purple Devils, but only because of the foundation Schall provided the team with this season.
“He kind of showed them how to play the game, and so it is invaluable,” Tidwell said. “You can’t replace that experience, especially playing with somebody that kind of leads the way for you.”
What to know
— Schall finished the day with a team-high three total hits at the plate, including one double. He also scored a team-high three runs.
— Ragland eighth-grader Drake Kay hit a double in the first game to drive in a run, then knocked one over the fence in the second inning of game 2 to give the Purple Devils a 2-0 lead. Kay didn’t realize he hit a home run until he touched second base, at which point he started leaping for joy as he continued around the bases at a much slower pace.
— Ragland freshman Jabari Thomas made a diving catch to end the seventh inning of game 1. He then made a similarly spectacular catch in the next inning to deny multiple runs. Thomas caught another ball in the first inning of game 2.
— Lindsay Lane took a 7-0 lead after the first two innings in game 1. Ragland cut the deficit to six at one point, but the Purple Devils never got things closer.
Who said
— Tidwell on the play of Thomas: “Our outfield has been very good all year. … Our guys have played really well defensively out there, so always proud of that. Jabari makes those plays a lot though, he really does, and you’re right he makes it look easy.”
— Tidwell on Kay’s home run: “The kid deserves. The kid started off the year really struggling at the plate, and we went through a lot of different approaches, and he’s gotten much better lately, and so the last several games he’s been centering up balls good, so it is good to see one get out of here for him and I think a lot of guys will start doing that eventually once we get a little more confidence. He’s one we need to have that. He’s a great kid, and he is somebody that can kind of step in there and kind of replace Owen.”
— Tidwell on Schall’s pitching: “You’re playing one of the better baseball teams in North Alabama. These guys have beat some big-time teams and … I think that is the second time he’s lost this year, but he didn’t have great control of his curveball, which is one of his better pitches. Even without that, he finds a way.”
— Morrison on the victory: “We knew coming into it that we had a lot of opportunity to steal a lot of bases with our speed, so I think that was huge difference in the game as well. That we were able to keep guys in scoring position throughout the whole day.”