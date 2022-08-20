 Skip to main content
Ragland unable to keep up with Vincent in home opener

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

VINCENT – The Ragland Purple Devils played catch-up all night against the Vincent Yellow Jackets on Friday. And in the end, Coach Wes Tidwell’s Purple Devils were unable to slow down the high-powered offense of the Yellow Jackets, losing 41-26.

Tidwell said his defense couldn’t get off the field at times.