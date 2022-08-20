Ragland unable to keep up with Vincent in home opener

VINCENT – The Ragland Purple Devils played catch-up all night against the Vincent Yellow Jackets on Friday. And in the end, Coach Wes Tidwell’s Purple Devils were unable to slow down the high-powered offense of the Yellow Jackets, losing 41-26.
Tidwell said his defense couldn’t get off the field at times.
“Tonight didn’t go as planned, but I was definitely proud of our effort,” Tidwell said. “We had four turnovers, and that put us behind the eight ball.”
Ragland fell behind 20-7 only to claw back to tie the game at 20-20.
By halftime, the Yellow Jackets led 27-20. Ragland's touchdowns came on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Drake Kay to Jordan Turner, an 11-yard touchdown pass from Antwan Byers to Brayden Collins, and a 65-yard touchdown pass from Kay to Ezra Hill.
On the first drive of the third quarter, Ragland got to within one point at 27-26 on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Byers to Ethan Courtney. The unfortunate aspect for Ragland was it would be the final points of the game for the Purple Devils as Vincent went on to secure the 41-26 victory.
“Drake (Kay) and Antwan (Byers) split time at quarterback, and both did a great job,” Tidwell said. “That was a plus. Jordan Turner had a phenomenal game. Vincent could not stop him.”
Ragland, 0-1, will travel to Southeastern next week in a non-region game, looking to get in the win column. The game will be played on Thursday, Aug. 25.