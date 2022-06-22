Ragland trio headlines All-State list for second-consecutive season

ODENVILLE — Ragland’s trio of Sammie Day-Jones, Campbell Adams and Addie Campbell are almost inseparable. Whether they are on the softball field, getting ice cream after practice or ambushing their coaches at their homes with water guns.
So it was more than fitting that the trio was together once again when the Class 1A First-Team All-State list came out earlier this month.
“I felt really good,” Adams said. “It was a great accomplishment, and it was good to be with my two girls over there.”
Even though Ragland fell one game short of making it to the state tournament, the Purple Devils were the only program to put more than two girls on the first team. Day-Jones, Adams and Campbell all earned first-team honors last year as well when Ragland tied Brantley for the lead.
Despite making it last season, all three Ragland players were stunned to earn first-team honors for the second-straight season.
“It was a shocker, obviously,” Day-Jones said. “Obviously, we didn’t end the season the way I wanted to. It was a blessing to be able to make that all-state team just because that is the best players in the state.”
Speaking of the state’s best, Ragland coach Rodney Lipscomb heard similar praise throughout the season about the girls who also happen to hit first, second and third in Ragland’s lineup.
“I’ve had coaches all the time come say you’ve got the best 1-2-3 hitters in the state in any class,” Lipscomb said in May.
Campbell, a junior this season, didn’t hesitate when asked to weigh in on the subject.
“I definitely think that we are,” Campbell said. “When one of us get on it is just like bam, bam, bam. It is great.”
Campbell, Ragland’s leadoff hitter this season, said she always believed she was going to score the second her feet touched first.
“Oh, it is the greatest feeling because I know if I get on, there is a great chance of me scoring every time I come up to bat,” Campbell said.
Campbell will have to look elsewhere for that confidence next season as one member of the trio, departing senior Day-Jones, will be playing ball for Itawamba next season.
“I am going to miss playing with them so much,” Day-Jones said. “Just because coming from a small school like the family that you create, being able to play together and be together all the time.”
Those feelings are more than mutual, with Adams saying she will miss “everything” about Day-Jones.
“Oh, I’m going to miss Sammie a lot,” Campbell said. “She is always hitting me around the bases, and she is just a big part of our team and a good leader in the outfield, hitting, everything. On and off the field, she is a great leader.”
Speaking of the future, Day-Jones said she hopes her teammates will help Ragland reach heights the program fell short of when she was on the team.
“Hopefully, they will go farther than we did last year,” Day-Jones said. “Even if I’m not there, I am still going to be there cheering them on. Hopefully, they are going to work hard and step up and be leaders for the team.”
All three girls spoke of being frustrated to come one game short of the state tournament in each of the last two postseasons, but the departing senior said she was also thankful to be on a team that made it that far in the first place.
And, of course, Day-Jones was thankful for the chance to be honored alongside her friends.
“I’m really glad that they were able to make the all-state with me,” Day-Jones said. “Because these are my girls, and they’ve been playing with me as a long as I can remember.”