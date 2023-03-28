 Skip to main content
Racing: Kofoid wins the feature at Eastaboga

Trading Paint -Talladega Short Track 4.jpg
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Youth was served, thanks to Buddy Kofoid.

The 21-year-old driver from California took the lead, held it and didn’t exhale until the job was done. Kofoid led from the first lap to the final lap and won the feature race at the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series on Friday night at the Talladega Short Track.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.