Racing: Kofoid wins the feature at Eastaboga

Youth was served, thanks to Buddy Kofoid.
The 21-year-old driver from California took the lead, held it and didn’t exhale until the job was done. Kofoid led from the first lap to the final lap and won the feature race at the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series on Friday night at the Talladega Short Track.
The leader of the pack never faltered. Kofoid played it smart and fast in Eastaboga.
The champion received a severe challenge from Brad Sweet, though. The challenger never led all evening, but he remained on Kofoid’s rear bumper.
Sweet was never out of range until the last few laps. Kofoid changed lanes throughout like a Christmas eve shopper at the grocery store.
The eventual winner hugged the rail on the third and fourth turns. Sweet followed intently and furiously.
Sweet would finish the feature race only 1.2 seconds behind Kofoid. And the champion would corral his second all-time Sprint Car Series victory.
Kofoid is a native of Penngrove, Calif.
Placing third in the World of Outlaws race was Spencer Baytson. He’s a steady driver out of Lebanon, Ind.
Kasey Kahne finished 10th in the Friday night run. But it was Buddy Kofoid, who praised his pit crew for his Sprint Car Series triumph.
Kofoid’s crew was fast and efficient, with a touch of grease here and there. The crew members included Stephen Hamm-Reilly, Jakob Weaver and Brad Alexander.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.