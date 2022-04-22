Q&A: Bubba Wallace talks Talladega, 2021 win, and Netflix

Bubba Wallace enters this weekend’s GEICO 500 looking to take the checkered flag for the second time in a row at Talladega Superspeedway.
Wallace earned his first Cup Series win in a rain-shortened October’s Yellawood 500 at Talladega. He said he is excited to be back at his home track and hopes that he can get things turned around Sunday.
Wallace is 22nd in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, and his lone top-five finish of the season came in February at another superspeedway track in Daytona.
Wallace took time Thursday to answer questions from Daily Home sports Editor, LaVonte Young about the upcoming race:
Question: Bubba, you’re from Alabama. Talk about coming back to your home track?
Answer: This is exciting. It’s obviously a big week for me and our team. It is something that we look forward to. I’m excited. It keeps us on a level playing field and makes sure our highs don’t get too high and our lows get too low.
You can really psych yourself out in some of these deals. When you go to your favorite track, and it's like, 'Oh, you can make history here.' It’s like, 'No, let’s go out and run a race and where we end up is where we end up.' Our speed is always there when it comes to speedway racing so as long as luck is on our side, we should be good to go.
Q: Does getting the win at Talladega last year take the pressure off you going into Sunday’s race?
A: Getting that first win is obviously a validation of self confidence, and it’s big you get to carry that. Going back into the Daytona 500 this year, we finished second by a couple of inches. I think just having that mindset that you can show up and win this race if you place your races right.
We continue to do that every speedway race. That win last year helped.
Q: You have one win and five top-five finishes at superspeedways. Why have you been so successful at superspeedways?
A: I don’t know. It's like you’re surviving. That’s the biggest thing. You’re making sure that you are there for the last five laps. No one wants to get wrecked out in the first 10 laps, but it happens.
I feel like getting these little preconceived notions of something is about to go south and I’ll take myself out of. In the (Daytona) 500 this year we were running midpack, and I was like, 'Hey, (spotter) Freddie (Kraft), I’m going to drop back here and help me get to the back.' A lap later they started wrecking right where we were. It was like, 'Oh, wow, OK, I’m glad we made that move because I think we would’ve been in the eye of the storm.' Understanding and knowing your surroundings and knowing who you are racing around.
Freddie does a great job of keeping me updated on what’s going on at the top of the track. Say we are midpack and the leaders are racing really hard or we are coming to a stage end where the intensity ramps up. It lets me be mindful here and understand where you’re at.
Q: What’s something that will stick with you from getting your first win at Talladega last fall?
A: The biggest thing is enjoying that moment of victory. Being proud of yourself and your team. I, at least, go back and watch the Talladega race from last year once a week. Just to go back and feel that sense of winning.
I used to do that for many years. I would go back and watch my last truck victory which was 2017 in Michigan; 2018, 2019 and 2020 I was going back and watching those races just to remind yourself that you did this so you know that you can do it. Going back and reliving that moment is special for me.
Q: With everything going on with you the last few years at Talladega. Did winning at Talladega make it even more special?
A: It does, I felt like it was a perfect story. I went into that weekend knowing that we were going to win. It’s not like, 'Oh, yeah, I’m going to win today.' No, it’s a feeling, and I haven’t had that feeling yet for this weekend. I’ve only had that feeling twice in my career and we have been able to win. It was Martinsville, my first truck win and my first Cup win. So just knowing going into it. I was like my first win is going to be at Talladega with all the bs going on. It's going to happen here. I would be damned if it didn’t.
Q: You haven’t had the season that you’ve wanted so far this season. What do you have to do to get things turned around?
A: We have to make sure that we are firing on all cylinders. That’s our biggest thing. When we have some good races, something takes us out whether it’s my mistake on the track or a mistake on pit road.
Whatever it may be, we are not executing. We are trying to clean everything up and button everything up to make sure we are there at the end of races. We have to have a fighting chance. If we don’t have a fighting chance, then there is no point.
Q: What are your goals for this season?
A: We want to get more wins. We want to be more competitive. Making the playoffs is very suitable for us. We are 22nd in points right now with a lot of racing left. We haven’t had things go our way.
So, if we clean things up and start to run more consistently then we will be able to give a better outlook of how our season is going. Right now, there have been a lot of races when we go into our Monday morning meetings when I talk about our car was a 10th or 12th place car and we finished 22nd because something went wrong. We have those races where we do get those finishes that we deserve then it will be a different outcome for us. We will just keep plugging away. Knock on wood. I got a job until the end of the season, so that means I have to keep showing up and keep trying. That’s what I love about it: you get to reset each and every weekend.
Q: What is like being a driver for Michael Jordan’s race team?
A: For me, it’s another race team. MJ is there and his people are there. The pressure is on and it’s not too much. We are understanding our spot in the sport. We are a new team, and we are figuring out what we need to do to get better. It’s been fun but it’s a lot of work and that’s what it takes to be successful.
You can’t expect to open up brand new doors and walk into it being successful. It takes a lot of work from everybody involved and that’s what we are doing.
Q: Bubba, there are a lot more minorities following NASCAR because of you. How does it feel to see so many new fans of NASCAR?
A: It’s cool to see and I understand how much we are changing the game. I’m proud of NASCAR for the efforts that they are putting in. It's a lot of fun to see what we have been able to do. I just go out and continue to race my heart out and let the results speak for itself. We have a lot of work to do to let them results speak a lot louder. That’s what we are looking forward to.
Q: What has been the response of your Netflix docuseries "Race" starring Bubba Wallace.
A: The docuseries went really well. It was really well put out. I went into that deal and said I want this to be very honest and very open. It gave a light into my life and what it takes to be successful. That’s what it’s all about. Definitely a lot of positive outreach from that.
It put a lot of minority faces in the spotlight of the NASCAR world. That drew some attention as well. It’s been good, it has been a solid start of the season. The result says otherwise, but we are still making a lot of headway in the right areas. It’s only a matter of time until it gets turned around.