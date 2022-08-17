Punt, pass and kick competition set for Childersburg on Oct. 15

The Kiwanis Club of Childersburg will host a punt, pass and kick competition for young football players Oct. 15 at John Cox Stadium. The competition is free and open to boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 15. Registration begins at 9 a.m.
The competition allows youngsters to showcase their talents in each of those categories, with scores based on distance and accuracy.
Girls and boys will compete separately, and a birth certificate or other proof of age will be required.
The Punt, Pass and Kick competition began in 1961 and was sponsored by the National Football League. The league ended their sponsorship in 2017, and it was taken over by Punt, Pass and Kick USA. Past winners include legendary NFL quarterbacks Dan Marino and Brett Favre as well as Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid.
The event in Childersburg is free thanks to the sponsorship of the Kiwanis Club. For more information, please call 256-404-2887.
The competition will be held in conjunction with the Childersburg Recreation Department’s Fall Fest.