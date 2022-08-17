 Skip to main content
Punt, pass and kick competition set for Childersburg on Oct. 15

Football teaser
Kirsten Fiscus

The Kiwanis Club of Childersburg will host a punt, pass and kick competition for young football players Oct. 15 at John Cox Stadium. The competition is free and open to boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 15. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

The competition allows youngsters to showcase their talents in each of those categories, with scores based on distance and accuracy.