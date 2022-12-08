Prep volleyball: Talladega County schools release all-county team

SYLACAUGA — It’s recognition time on the volleyball court.
After a season full of service aces, kills, sprained ankles and head-over-the-net spikes the All-Talladega County team is here. The leading ladies have done their part, and now they get one more standing ovation.
Twelve girls have been named to the Big Schools Talladega All-County girls volleyball team. The cheering is back, along with the memories of some come-from-behind wins.
No less than four prime-time performers from Sylacauga High School are on the all-county volleyball team. It is all justified, down to the last volleyball slam of the season.
Representing the Aggies on the all-county squad is the trio of Ja’Niya Garrett, senior Mason Porch and junior middle blocker Makasia Crawford.
Coach James Clendenin’s Sylacauga High girls also have the Player of the Year with 5-foot-7 sophomore setter Catherine Price. Honored as well is Big Schools Coach of the Year Destinee Briskey of Munford.
The Lions also have three girls that made all-county with seniors Kyleigh Hurst, Blair Darby and outside hitter Anijah Gladden.
Lincoln High made some all-county inroads, too, with three honorees. The all-county volleyball girls include Golden Bear standouts Erica Ogle, Payden Hopson and sophomore outside hitter Haley Haynes.
Two more all-county volleyball types include Talladega High senior middle blocker Cheyenne Gaddis and junior setter Harmony Webb.
Thirteen more volleyball stars are decorating the small schools version of the Talladega All-County girls team. The Player of the Year is Fayetteville High senior Madilynn Albright.
The “Small Schools” Coach of the Year is Shernelia Townsend of Winterboro.
Talladega County Central is in the middle of all the handshaking and the beaming smiles, too. The Tigers have two all-county volleyball players with Tanisha Harmon and sophomore Janiyah Johnson. B.B. Comer High has two more all-county volleyball players with the senior tandem of Aliyah Gaddis and the 5-foot-7 Emma McCain.
Katie Etheridge is the head coach of the Comer Tiger volleyballers. Childersburg High, a state playoff team, also has a volleyball pair included on the all-county team.
Making the cut and chosen for the team are Childersburg High senior Jahdyn Haynes and junior Kaylee Surles.
The Winterboro Bulldogs are familiar with the volleyball format, as well. The Dogs are putting some bark into the girls all-county team. Earning two more spots on the squad are Winterboro High sophomores Grace Moseley and Kennedi Merritt.
One more team has also jumped into the volleyball fray. Getting tabbed as all-county volleyball players is the duo of Deshaun Wallace and Carly Ortega.
They play for the Redskins from the Alabama School for the Deaf and Blind. Ortega and Wallace have some obvious volleyball skills, and they are well coached at ASDB.
The Redskins know how to serve, set and impress. Wallace and Ortega are as good as anyone under a tin roof, and they are distinguished members of the all-county volleyball team for Talladega.
And the girls aren’t forgetting the honors. The Alabama School for the Deaf and Blind has some heady athletes, as well as some highly intelligent scholars.
Hence the all-county volleyball notoriety. Carly Ortega and Deshaun Wallace are being saluted, as they should be.
They represent their school well, from the volleyball floor, to first period English. Wallace and Ortega are student-athletes of the most honorable kind.