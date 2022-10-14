 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Prep volleyball: Sylacauga will carry some confidence to regional

High school volleyball teaser
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

SYLACAUGA — Thank goodness there are still more volleyball matches to be played.

Aggies sophomore outside hitter Ja’Niya Garrett remains optimistic despite Sylacauga High’s bitter defeat against Jemison in the Class 5A, Area 8 finals Wednesday night.