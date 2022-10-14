Prep volleyball: Sylacauga will carry some confidence to regional

SYLACAUGA — Thank goodness there are still more volleyball matches to be played.
Aggies sophomore outside hitter Ja’Niya Garrett remains optimistic despite Sylacauga High’s bitter defeat against Jemison in the Class 5A, Area 8 finals Wednesday night.
The girls from SHS still have some hamburgers to fry and some matches to win this year. But the Aggies are still feeling the pain from their 3-2 loss to Jemison in the Area 8 finals.
“We still believe, and we never gave up. We kept the ball moving, and we played with energy,” Garrett said.
Sylacauga High, which won the Talladega County tournament this season, had every chance to win the area title. The Aggies took the first and third sets, and narrowly lost in the fifth and final set 15-13.
Senior middle blocker Jaclyn Lowery of Jemison brought some thunder with some heavy duty kills in the deciding fifth set.
“We showed some heart. The match was a rollercoaster ride, but we had the team effort,” the 5-foot-9 Lowery said.
The Aggies still had their chances and actually led early in the final set at 4-2 and 7-6. But Sylacauga High is moving on from the area tournament.
The volleyball team from SHS has advanced to the Class 5A regional, which is set for next Wednesday in Montgomery. The Aggies, 35-15 on the season, will play in the morning.
Sylacauga High does expect to win more volleyball matches this year.
“We want more. We could win state,” Garrett said.
Junior middle blocker Makasia Crawford, the free swinging net player, is ready to make a playoff run, starting in Montgomery.
“We’re excited. We’ve been working on our serves, and our sets are down good. We know how to work hard,” Crawford said.
Catherine Price is all in for SHS, too. Price is an all-everything playmaker for the Aggies.
“We’re taking more swings, and we’ve been doing a lot of team bonding,” Price said.
The Aggies are also looking to Anna B. Shaw, the sophomore setter, for some guidance and some assists, as well as points. Shaw can serve it with diligence and spin.
“We like playing in front of big crowds. We have a couple of rows that are playing with confidence. We have a lot of strong chemistry, and we know how to place the ball,” Shaw said.