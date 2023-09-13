Prep volleyball: Sylacauga, Munford, Winterboro score victories

Editor's note: For varsity coaches (or somebody the coach appoints) to report matches, email scores and statistics to cfernsler@dailyhome.com.
Another day simply meant two more volleyball matches for the Sylacauga Aggies.
Coach Randie Roberts and the Aggies picked up another pair of impressive wins on Tuesday night as they beat Clay Central 25-19, 25-19, 25-7 and Lincoln 25-7, 25-19 in girls volleyball matches at Sylacauga.
The Aggies used some elbow grease and some teamwork to get the sweep. Getting down and sweaty for Sylacauga were junior setters Anna B. Shaw (28 assists, eight digs), and Catherine Price (14 assists, 12 kills) and defensive specialist Sophie Harshbarger (nine digs, eight service aces).
Sylacauga also got seven digs from Addison Roberts, and eight kills apiece from Ashley Murphy and Janiya Garrett. The Aggies will host Munford and Fayetteville on Thursday starting at 4 p.m.
Munford splits two matches: The Munford volleyball girls, like Sylacauga, were in action Tuesday. The Lions split two matches, falling to Ohatchee 25-20, 25-19, but coming back for a win over Childersburg 25-12, 25-9 in varsity play at Munford.
The Lions got some timely hits and throwdowns from Kaylyn Turner (16 kills, one assist), Kastin Lathem (seven digs, 31 assists, three kills) and Ashtyn Bishop (16 digs, two assists). Munford also got some heavy-handed volleyball from freshman middle blocker Mylie Stephens (three digs, six service aces, 10 kills) and freshman Brooklyn Pressley (seven digs, two aces).
Munford got some clutch volleyball as well from Lauryn Brewster, who had three kills and one dig. Saraya Henderson and Raleigh Dew played some fast-tempo volleyball, too, for the Lions.
Winterboro improves to 4-0: The Bulldogs girls played some near-perfect volleyball as they defeated the Clay Central Vols 3-1 on Monday afternoon. It was a four-set marathon in Lineville.
The Winterboro Bulldogs played some durable and exhausting volleyball, and they won 25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 26-24. Junior Kennadi Merritt of Winterboro went to the floor and the net as well as anyone.
Merritt was a Bulldog on the floor and in the fourth and deciding set. Winterboro is coached by Shenilia Cook Townsend. She knows how to draw up some winning volleyball alignments.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.