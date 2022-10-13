Prep volleyball: Munford wins area title; Sylacauga falls to Jemison

The Lions won the Class 4A, Area 8 tournament, beating Handley 25-17, 25-12, 25-18.
Top performers for Munford (29-14), which advances to regionals:
—Kyleigh Hurst: two aces, 19 assists
—Anijah Gladden: six aces, four kills, one dig
—Ashtyn Bishop: one ace, four digs
—Ellie Jones: two aces, five kills
—Blair Darby: seven kills, two blocks
—Kaylyn Turner: one kill, two blocks
—Mylie Stephens: one kill
—Lauryn Brewster: one ace
Sylacauga falls: In the Class 5A, Area 8 finals, Sylacauga lost a five-set match to Jemison.
Both teams will advance to regionals.