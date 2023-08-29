Prep volleyball: Munford sweeps Lincoln, White Plains, falls to Oxford

More than anything, they just kept the line moving.
The Lions defended, hustled and blew past Lincoln 25-19, 25-23, 25-12 in girls volleyball Thursday afternoon.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|1 year Online Renewal-Current Subscribers
|$69.99
|for 365 days
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 29, 2023 @ 3:43 pm
More than anything, they just kept the line moving.
The Lions defended, hustled and blew past Lincoln 25-19, 25-23, 25-12 in girls volleyball Thursday afternoon.
The match was still in question in the second set, however. Lincoln had its hands on a 22-19 lead. But that soon changed.
Munford got off the deck and eventually took a 24-22 advantage. The Lions rallied behind senior Audrey Latham and freshman middle blocker Lauryn Brewster.
Late in the second set, Latham came through with a pair of service aces. Brewster added a volleyball kill, and Munford went on to win the second set by two points.
The Lions picked up the pace even more in the third and final set. The Munford girls rolled to a 13-point win.
Coach Destinee Briskey’s volleyball Lions shared the wealth all day. This was a team victory for Munford. The Lions chipped in and kept the ball moving throughout the match.
Every little bit helped, but so did the major contributions for the Munford girls. The Lions got 13 digs and one service ace from freshman Ashtyn Bishop. Munford also got six kills and two digs from senior middle blocker Kailyn Turner.
Breanna Hailes tacked on four kills. Lions sophomore setter Kastin Lathem was good for 10 assists and three service aces. Mylie Stephens contributed two blocks, four kills and one ace.
The Lions also got three digs from Saraya Henderson. Munford’s Alys Mosley, Lauryn Brewster and Brooklyn Pressley played significant roles in the Lions volleyball win over Lincoln, too.
Munford splits two matches: On Monday night, the Munford girls received a mixed bag of volleyball results. The Lions lost to Oxford 25-20, 25-20 before beating White Plains 25-22, 28-26.
In the two matches, Munford got some monumental contributions. Lathem had 13 digs and 23 assists.
Bishop wiped the floor with 28 digs and three assists. The Lions also got 12 kills and nine digs from junior outside hitter Mosley. Stephens made her rounds, too, with six kills, four digs and two blocks.
The Lions played on as well with Brewster, who had herself a night with four blocked shots and three kills. Turner played some passionate volleyball, too, with nine kills, seven digs and two blocks.
It was all in a night’s work for the Lions.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.