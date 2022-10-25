Prep volleyball: Munford girls cap off record-breaking season

MUNFORD — A season of firsts has come to a halt, but not without some record-breaking performances for Munford High girls volleyball.
“We played as one. We were unstoppable, and we had some super fun,” said Lions sophomore defensive specialist Alys Mosley, the 5-foot-5 dynamo.
What Mosley and Munford High did was kick down some volleyball barricades. For example, the Munford girls won 30 matches in a season for the first time.
Secondly, the Lions won the area volleyball title for the first time in Munford High history. The Lions played like they were capable of beating anyone in the state, and Munford did that for three months running. Munford was a scary team.
“We have a competitive culture. We have good servers and good defense. These girls have a knowledge of the game, and we emphasize the little things,” said Lions head coach Destinee Briskey, who played volleyball at LaGrange College in Georgia in the mid-2000s.
Briskey is now giving Munford High a piece of her mind and expertise. Lions volleyball is surging and splurging with Briskey.
Munford High went 30-15 this season. The Lions overcame injuries and obstacles, and they still scored close to 400 service aces on the year.
Senior setter Kyleigh Hurst of Munford crashed the court for more than 90 aces and over 500 assists this year. Hurst and the Lions were at their fist-pumping best against the better teams on their volleyball slate.
“We have the volleyball IQ," Briskey said. "We’ve had a lot of highlights. Our fundamentals are getting a lot better. I like our energy. We compete. We love the game, and we want to be good."
What the Lions have to fall back on are comeback wins, teamwork that is built into their psyche and some heady defense. Munford High conceded nothing this season, from the first week, to the final set.
The Lions played like they fully anticipated to win the Class 4A, Area 8 championship. They won matches with their A game, as well as their C game this year.
Munford High found a way to rally and advance with a lineup that included some diehard players such as Hurst, Ashtyn Bishop, Ellie Jones, the 5-foot-10 Blair Darby and senior outside hitter Anijah Gladden.
And don’t forget Alys Mosley. When their game was hitting on all cylinders, the Lions played some “lights out” volleyball. Munford beat the Handley Tigers, 3-0 in the Area 8 tournament championship match.
Mosley and the girls from Munford High also split a pair of matches last Wednesday in the Class 4A Volleyball Super Regional in Montgomery. The Lions beat Dallas County, 3-0 and lost to Orange Beach, 3-0.
Munford High distinguished itself from the first set, to the last spike. The Lions played like a Super Regional team with a bevy of volleyball skills.
“We had a bunch of nerves. We had to compete, and we did compete,” said Mosley, one of six underclassmen who started in the Super Regional for Munford High School.
The Lions will be back for more next season with another playoff run on tap for coach Destinee Briskey.