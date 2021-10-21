Prep volleyball: Fayetteville falls in regional quarterfinals

Fayetteville fell to Orange Beach in three sets in the Class 2A South Regional quarterfinals in Montgomery on Wednesday.
The Wolves came up a win shy of advancing to the state volleyball tournament for the first time since 2018. Teams have to reach at least the regional semifinals to move on to state.
Fayetteville saved their best performance of the season for the opening game of the tournament. The Wolves defeated Geneva County 25-11, 25-12, 25-9 on Wednesday morning in Montgomery.
Fayetteville head coach Chris Sherbert said that was the most complete performance this season.
“I knew we had it in us,” said Sherbert, whose team is 11-15. “But there have been times that we have played so inconsistently from game to game from set to set from point to point. We could look like all-stars, or we will look like we don’t know how to spell volleyball. That team has gone away since Thorsby (in the area tournament). To be honest with you I was waiting for that team to show up and that team was nowhere in sight. I hope that team has been buried.”
Haile Jo DeLoach led the way for the Wolves. The sophomore outside hitter recorded eight kills. She also provides energy for the Wolves which Sherbert believes was infectious.
“All of our girls played well,” Sherbert said. “Haile Jo probably played her best game of the year. She didn’t miss a single opportunity to get a kill. She was also all over the court digging the ball. Our outside hitters are also put in the position to be some of our best passers when the other team is shooting the ball or digging the ball. She was all over the court and I think the girls fed off her play today.”
Madilynn Albright recorded five aces for the Wolves. Skyler Williams and Lexi Adair three aces.
Maggie Grace Brooks five straight points including three aces in the second set.
Heaven Hurley recorded three kills for Fayetteville.