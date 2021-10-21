Prep volleyball: Comer's historic season comes to an end

B.B. Comer’s historic run came to an end Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers fell to Ariton 3-1 in the Class 2A South Regional volleyball quarterfinals in Montgomery.
Comer defeated Clarke County in straight sets 25-23, 25-15, 25-7 to advance to the quarterfinals. This was Comer’s first regional win in school history.
“We started out slow again, but it was our first time here, our first time in this type of environment,” said B.B. Comer head coach Katie Etheridge, whose team is 9-9. “Our goal was to come in and play with the skill that we have been developing all season. They did an awesome job of coming together and working together. We accomplished our goal of keeping our composure playing in an environment that was so new for them.”
Etheridge was confident coming into this morning's game against Clarke County but she didn’t know how well her team would handle playing in a different setting.
“I knew skillswise what it should look like, but I also knew that they were in an environment that’s completely different than they are used to with so many games going on with the stakes as high as they are,” Etheridge said. “I knew what they would be able to do. I’m very proud of them. I’m very proud of how hard they worked coming in and being able to focus on the game that needed to be played and not worry about the things surrounding them.”
Stats leaders
Heidei Gay record 10 kills, six digs and an ace.
Micaiah Harris nine assists, five aces, four digs.
Aliyah Gaddis eight assists, seven kills, five aces, and four digs.