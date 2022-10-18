Prep volleyball: Childersburg likes its chances at Super Regional

CHILDERSBURG — It’s not quite November yet.
The leaves are just beginning to fall. The turkeys are starting to get nervous with Thanksgiving approaching.
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade floats aren’t quite floating yet. But despite all of this, the Childersburg High School girls volleyball season is still very much alive and kicking.
“We’re having fun, and we’re making history. We’ve been blocking, sweating and playing as a team. We’re staying positive, and we’re focusing on our serves,” Tigers head coach Terrie Sprayberry said.
Other than that, Childersburg High has survived and advanced to this week’s Class 3A Super Regional in Montgomery. The Tigers, an underrated team with an 8-10 record, will open play with a 9 a.m. match Thursday against the Opp Bobcats (11-15).
The Childersburg High girls are ready for the games and the atmosphere. There will be tension, as well as some high-fives, tournament style.
“We’re never out of it. We have senior leadership, and we hustle. We’re going to have to win two matches (to move on from the Regional). We have a great team,” Sprayberry said. “There will be singing, laughing and cutting up on the bus.”
The Tigers, the Class 3A, Area 9 runner-up, plans on creating some havoc and inviting some standing ovations at the Super Regional. They are going there for a purpose.
“We can win with effort and teamwork,” Childersburg senior outside hitter Jahdyn Haynes said.
Seven seniors will step on the floor for the Tigers. Childersburg High also enters the fray with some talented juniors.
Setter Ashlyn Lataste, a spark plug at 5-foot-7, is one of those juniors for the Tigers. Lataste is ready to rock and roll and win.
She is highly hopeful of still being alive in the postseason after the Super Regional.
“We have better coaches. We know how to communicate. We’ve come a long way,” Lataste said.
The Tigers also think they’re good enough to win in Montgomery. There will be 16 teams there, including defending 3A state volleyball champion Prattville Christian Academy.
They are the Panthers. Childersburg High is not intimidated by Prattville or anyone, though.
“We’re not bad,” Tigers junior outside hitter Emesha Jackson said.
The Childersburg High girls are going to Montgomery for fun, sliding saves, floor burns and volleyball victories. And they mean it.
“This is going to help build our program. The Super Regional is what we get for hard work,” said Sprayberry, the Tigers head coach.