Prep track and field: Winterboro paces local schools at sectionals

The Winterboro Bulldogs turned some heads and scored some points at this past week's Class 1A, Section 4 track and field meet at Lincoln. Jasanee Burks-Harvey of Winterboro sprinted to second place in the 100-meter dash.
She was on the clock at 13.62 seconds.
The Winterboro girls also won a pair of relay championships. The Bulldogs were first and the fastest in the 400 relay at 52.19 seconds.
The Bulldog girls won again in the 1,600 relay with a time of 4:51.42. Winterboro also got a second place out of Zakhia Buchanan in the high jump.
Buchanan recorded a jump of 4 feet, 10 inches. The Winterboro girls also got two sectional wins from Abby Raye in the long jump (16 feet) and triple jump (32 feet, 7 inches).
The Bulldogs got two more sectional championships from Ta’Shiana Chatman in the 300-meter hurdles (50.40 seconds) and the girls 400 dash (1:04.99). Chatman also took a second place in the 100 hurdles at 18.63 seconds.
Raye won again for the Bulldogs in the girls 200-meter dash. She scooted down the track with a time of 27.22 seconds.
The Winterboro boys found some sectional adrenaline, too. The Bulldogs got a first place from Jake Miller in the 800-meter run with a clocking of 2:07.12.
Kenny Simmons and Jemario Clegg of the Bulldogs blew down the track as well, finishing first and second in the boys 110-meter hurdles. Simmons won at 18.08 seconds. Clegg was in second place with a mark of 18.20 seconds.
Simmons would tack on a first place in the boys 300 hurdles. Simmons was timed at 43.59 seconds.
The Winterboro boys were the top dog in the 400-meter relay, as well. The Bulldogs won the sectional championship at 3:43.49.
Bulldog junior Brandon Hunter is a two-time sectional track champion, too, in the high jump (6 feet, 2 inches) and the boys triple jump (42 feet, 6 inches). Kaden Ponder of Winterboro won a sectional title as well in the discus throw.
Ponder finished first at 112 feet, 1 inch.
Pell City
Ronald Greer finished second in both the 110-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles.
River Richard was third in the 3,200-meter run. He finished seventh in the 1,600 meters.
Caleb Groce was second in the high jump and third in the triple jump.
Grayson Lawrence finished third in the discus.
Childersburg
Every second of every track meet, Childersburg senior Ja’kaleb Stone is out there to make a difference.
This Childersburg Tiger leads, stretches and lunges for the finish line. Stone did some more of the same at the Class 3A, Section 2 track and field meet on Friday and Saturday at Wetumpka.
Stone scored second-place points in the boys 100-meter dash (11.49 seconds), the 200 dash (23.05 seconds) and the 400-meter dash (51.39 seconds).
Childersburg’s Sharod Robertson also placed first in the long jump at 20 feet, 9.25 inches. At the sectional, the Tigers also got a second place out of their girls 400-meter relay team.
They were timed at 54 seconds.
Sylacauga
The Aggies' boys turned in an impressive showing at the Class 5A, Section 2 track and field meet at Smiths Station. The Sylacauga field events were shining.
Bryant Waters of the Aggies won the javelin title with a throw of 162 feet. Sylacauga’s Travarius Beckham finished fourth in the shot put at 43 feet.
DeAyrreis Oden of the Aggies won the boys sectional championship in the 300-meter hurdles. Oden had a time of 42.61 seconds.
Aggie runner Jeremiah Crawford also placed fifth at 43.86 seconds. Sylacauga’s Jaden Jackson produced a third place in the boys 400-meter dash, as well.
Jackson was clocked at 52.22 seconds.
Lincoln
At the Class 5A, Section 3 track meet at Lincoln the hometown Golden Bears gave the spectators something to brag about. Lincoln’s Jalen Turner finished second in the boys 300 hurdles with a mark of 42.11 seconds.
Golden Bear Elijah Carter was the sectional runner-up in the boys high jump at 5-feet, 10 inches. Brandon Estelle of Lincoln added a second place in the long jump at 21 feet, 4.25 inches.
Lincoln also got a third place from Elijah Carter in the triple jump. Carter floated through the atmosphere at 41 feet, 9.75 inches.
The Golden Bears did their track and field best in the boys 110-meter hurdles, as well. Kaleb O’Neal finished fifth at 18.61 seconds.
Munford
The Lions showed up and showed out at the Class 4A, Section 2 track and field meet at Lincoln. The Munford girls were on track for fourth place in the 400-meter relay with a time of 51.58 seconds.
In the boys sectional meet, Munford junior Dakota Frank finished second in the 800 and 1,600-meter runs. Frank was clocked at 2:00.42 in the 800 race.
The Lions track star was on the sectional clock at 4:35.79 in the 1,600 run. Munford also got a third place from senior Javion White in the shot put.
White had a distance of 44 feet, 5.5 inches.
B.B. Comer
The Tigers from Comer met the challenge at the Class 2A, Section 2 track meet. The B.B. Comer girls picked up a pair of second places from Mariyah Marbury in the 100 dash (13.42 seconds) and the 100 hurdles (19.38 seconds).
The Tigers' boys chipped in a sectional championship in the 400-meter relay. Comer was clocked at 9:42.94.
Comer also got a fourth place from junior Devin Harvey in the high jump at 5 feet, 6 inches. Chris Wilson of the Tigers placed first in the shot put at 44 feet, 1 inch. Wilson also took second place in the discus throw at 136 feet, 8 inches.
Fayetteville
The Wolves had a track and field presence at the Class 2A girls sectional meet in Tuscaloosa. Eden Whitfield of Fayetteville finished third in the 3,200-meter run at 16:08.94.
The Wolves’ Kacia Ruiz snapped up first place in the discus throw at 126 feet, 3 inches.
Ruiz went back for more with a second place in the shot put at 31 feet, 7.5 inches.
Talladega County Central
The Class 1A, Section 4 track meet in Lincoln also included Talladega County Central. A girl from TCC won three medals at the two-day meet.
Jamiyah Johnson won two events in the 100-meter dash (12.84 seconds) and the 200 dash (26.98 seconds). Johnson rode down the track in style, too, with a second place in the girls 400-meter dash.
She was on the clock at 1:05.92. Talladega County Central also got a third place from Cordasio Moten in the boys 200-meter dash.
He was timed at 23.70 seconds.