 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep track and field: Winterboro paces local schools at sectionals

Sectional track meet -bc055.jpg

Athletes from all over central Alabama competed Firday in Lincoln.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The Winterboro Bulldogs turned some heads and scored some points at this past week's Class 1A, Section 4 track and field meet at Lincoln. Jasanee Burks-Harvey of Winterboro sprinted to second place in the 100-meter dash.

She was on the clock at 13.62 seconds.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.

Tags