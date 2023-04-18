 Skip to main content
Prep softball: Patterson powers Isabella past Fayetteville

Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

SYLACAUGA — Isabella junior second baseman Aliyah Patterson knows why the Mustangs won the game.

“We put the bat on the ball, and we didn’t make very many errors,” Patterson said. “Our coach told us to play hard and far. We’re a strong team.”

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.