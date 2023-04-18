Prep softball: Patterson powers Isabella past Fayetteville

SYLACAUGA — Isabella junior second baseman Aliyah Patterson knows why the Mustangs won the game.
“We put the bat on the ball, and we didn’t make very many errors,” Patterson said. “Our coach told us to play hard and far. We’re a strong team.”
On the other side, Fayetteville High senior Madilynn Albright knows why the Wolves lost the girls softball game.
“We kept popping up,” Albright said. “We made contact, but the ball wasn’t falling. We were not in the game all the way.”
It was a disappointing afternoon for the Wolves, who left eight runners on base. But for the Isabella Mustangs they had no gripes as they beat Fayetteville 4-1 in a Class 2A, Area 6 fastpitch girls softball game on Tuesday at the FHS field.
There was no scoring until the third inning. The game was competitive and intense.
Isabella High took hold of the proceedings with a 2-0 lead in the top of the third. The Mustangs scored on an RBI sacrifice fly from Amelia Fjeldstad and a run-scoring single from Patterson.
“We had a lot of good hits, and we persevered,” Isabella head softball coach Kacie Adams said. “Our pitcher hit her spots.”
Mustangs eighth grade right-hander Auburn Bassett fired a four-hitter to go along with a half-dozen strikeouts. Bassett was throwing BB’s and strikes with her changeup, riseball and fastball.
“I was working hard, and pitching is fun,” the 5-foot-10 Bassett said. “I was giving 100 percent. We were playing good.”
Isabella High kept expanding its lead, too. The Mustangs took a 3-0 lead on a Blair Underwood RBI bunt single in the top of the fourth.
The top of the fifth was also productive for Isabella. The Mustangs raised their lead to 4-0 with a Morgan Short run-scoring single.
Fayetteville tallied its lone run in the fifth, as well. The Wolves scored on a Kat Holley single to right field, a stolen base and a Natalie Liner RBI base hit.
The Wolves needed a lot more of that.
“We were not playing our best ball, and we made some boo boos on defense,” Fayetteville head coach Chris Sherbert said. “We played a C- game or a D+ game. We didn’t execute when we needed to.”
But the Fayetteville girls did get two base hits from freshman Lilly Hughes, and one hit apiece from Holley and Liner. The Wolves also left two runners on base in the second, third, fourth and seventh innings.
And that bothered Sherbert and the rest of the Fayetteville Wolves.
“We lacked some focus, but we hit some good shots right at people,” Sherbert said.
His softball Wolves are now 10-10 overall and 1-5 in the area. The Isabella High girls are 9-9 on the season and 4-2 in the area.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.
