Prep softball: Moncus slugs homer in Lincoln win over Ohatchee

Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Emily Moncus slugged a homer, walked, scored three times and drove in two runs as Lincoln won at Ohatchee 14-9 in high school softball Thursday.

Marlee Shaddix went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and three RBIs. Chandler Stephens was 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and an RBI.