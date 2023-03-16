Prep softball: Moncus slugs homer in Lincoln win over Ohatchee

Emily Moncus slugged a homer, walked, scored three times and drove in two runs as Lincoln won at Ohatchee 14-9 in high school softball Thursday.
Marlee Shaddix went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and three RBIs. Chandler Stephens was 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
Stephens also was the winning pitcher as she worked all seven innings and struck out five.
Kinsley Crow was 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and three RBIs.
For Ohatchee, Tabitha Davidson was 2-for-4 with a double, a homer and three RBIs. She also scored three times.
Alyssa Davis slugged a homer, and Alanah Fitch tripled. Mackenzie Luna was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two walks. Savannah Reaves was 1-for-3 with two walks.