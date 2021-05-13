Prep softball: Childersburg excited to be back in regional tournament

Childersburg High School’s softball team will take on Reeltown in the opening round of the Class 3A East Regional tournament today at 9 a.m.
For the Tigers, this is the first time that they have advanced to the regional tournament since 2014.
“They were excited,” Childersburg head coach Grant Maddox said. “They worked hard this past week to get prepared for the trip. They are excited to have the opportunity to go. It is something that the school hasn’t done in a long time and they are fortunate to be in the position that they are in right now.”
This has been a turnaround season for the Tigers. This season, Childersburg has won 21 games which is one less than the total of wins that it had in the last five seasons.
Senior Lakenya Swain credits the coaching staff for the success that they have had this season.
“It starts with the coaches,” Swain said. “You have to find a nice coach, you have to find one that has a groove and you have to have team bonding. Our coaches really pushed us to become a strong team and better team than we have ever been.”
The Tigers defeated Wellborn twice to win the 3A, Area 9 tournament on May 1. Childersburg has had close to two weeks off since winning the area, Maddox said he has spent this time off preparing for teams that they may face after Reeltown.
“We looked at our schedule and looked at the teams that were in our bracket that we could possibly go against,” Maddox said. “I am perfectly OK with it; we know that we have some tough teams on the way, but we are excited. We have been working hard, we are ready to compete and show what we got.”
Reeltown enters this morning’s game looking to build off a runner-up finish in the 3A, Area tournament. Maddox said he has seen much of Reeltown, but he knows that hitting is a strength of Reeltown.
Pitching has been a strength for the Tigers this season. Madison McGowan is having a stellar season from the circle. The sophomore has six shuts outs on the season including an 8-0 win over Wellborn in the area tournament.
“She has been phenomenal,” Maddox said. “She has bought into my philosophy of pitching that has really blown me away with how much she has succeeded and grown as a pitcher. Her confidence level has grown. The way she competes has been successful for us. The way she conducts herself as a leader of the team and how she knows the defense has her back. I tell her that all the time. She puts the ball where it needs to be so the defense can make plays. She has been amazing and I’m looking forward to having her back for the next two years.”
Maddox has put an emphasis on defense throughout the season, but especially this week as they prepared for the tournament. Maddox said how well they play on defense will determine how far they will advance in Montgomery.
“That’s one of the things that I really focused on when I took the job.” he said. “I told the girls that defense is going to win softball games. Hitting will come, but defense will get you where you want to go. That’s what we focused on during practice. I know this week, we worked hard on defensive skills and defensive procedures. We worked on hitting the cutoff man, fielding ground balls and making good throws. I tell the girls before every game that if we don’t give up more than two errors we have a good chance of being successful.”