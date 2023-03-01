 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep softball: Burnette’s six RBIs leads Childersburg past Comer

childersburg v comer - softball 013 tw.jpg

Childersburg's Kennedy Burnette celebrates with coach Terrie Sprayberry and teammates after hitting a homerun against B.B. Comer on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

CHILDERSBURG — Kennedy Burnette is a girl with a knack for the softball dramatic.

She knows how to deliver during game time.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.