Prep softball: Burnette’s six RBIs leads Childersburg past Comer

CHILDERSBURG — Kennedy Burnette is a girl with a knack for the softball dramatic.
She knows how to deliver during game time.
She knows how to lead, whether in the top of the first or the bottom of the seventh inning. But most of all, Burnette, the Childersburg High senior center fielder, knows how to put the sweet part of the bat on a spinning softball.
Burnette is regulation-good. She knows how to put the ball in play.
She is batting well over .600 this season for the Childersburg Tigers. And Burnette did her best work of the young season on Wednesday night as she led Childersburg to a sizzling 14-6 win over B.B. Comer in a high-scoring girls softball game.
“We were ready tonight,” Burnette said. "We kept the emotion going. We stayed down (on the ball)."
She and the Childersburg girls played their most complete game of the year, by far, as the Tigers rolled into action with a 22-hit attack. Burnette showed her softball sisters how it is done, too.
Burnette finished the game with six RBIs, and that included a 2-for-5 night at the plate. She didn’t leave a crumb on the softball plate.
The Childersburg softball bopper belted a two-run homer to left field in the bottom of the fourth inning. The CHS Tigers took a 6-1 lead against the Comer Tigers.
“I got up in the box, and I got confident,” Burnette said.
Some other Childersburg girls followed her lead, too. The Tigers worked B.B. Comer over, pretty much for seven innings.
Childersburg had some more hot hitters on the field with seniors Jada Swain and Jahdyn Haynes. Swain had a perfect night, going 4-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs.
Haynes also went 2-for-4 with one RBI. That included two hits in the sixth inning with a pair of singles.
The Childersburg Tigers scored eight runs on seven hits in the bottom of the sixth inning. Haynes and Childersburg broke open a tight 6-5 game and took a nine-run lead at 14-5.
“We watched the ball, and we judged the ball. We’ve been practicing a lot,” Haynes said.
Besides her two hits in the explosive sixth, Childersburg also got RBI singles from Madi McGowan and Shakira Harrison, as well as base hits from junior catcher Ashlyn LaTaste, Kennedy Burnette and Swain.
Childersburg led from the second inning through the seventh. The CHS Tigers took their first lead, at 1-0, behind a run-scoring single to right field from senior Savanah Owens.
In the third inning, Owens did some more raking with a two-RBI single. Harrison also followed with a run-scoring single for a 4-0 Childersburg lead.
“We attacked early,” Childersburg girls softball coach Terrie Sprayberry said. "We were very aggressive at the plate. We hit the ball in the gaps."
Her team broke a three-game losing streak on this night. The Tigers (1-3) kept swinging and scoring against the Comer Tigers (4-2).
“They had a lot of good hits, and we had a few. Childersburg has some good bats,” B.B. Comer shortstop Emma McCain said.
The Comer Tigers went down hacking and hustling, despite it all. B.B. Comer had 11 hits in the game, and among them were McCain’s two-RBI double to left field in the fifth inning and a run-scoring single from McCain in the top of the seventh.
Comer senior first baseman and pitcher Ever Harris did not get cheated at the plate either. Harris hit a solo home run to left field in the fourth inning. That cut the Childersburg lead to 4-1.
Harris also ripped an RBI single to center field in the fifth inning.
Codi Curtis, McCain, and Jade Hallmon also came through with hits in that frame for the Comer girls. Senior Karleigh Milam also reached base on a Childersburg infield throwing error in the fifth inning.
B.B. Comer rallied in the late innings.
“We fought, and we put the pressure on Childersburg. We woke up,” Comer girls head softball coach Johnny Safford said.
But in the end, Comer’s six runs and 11 hits did not compare too well with Childersburg High’s 22 hits and 14 runs.