Prep soccer: Talladega’s Villanueva is sitting on 61 career goals

TALLADEGA — The almost invincible Arturo Villanueva knows how to zig and zag.
The Talladega senior striker and soccer player has more moves than a dance instructor. Villanueva has more spin than a freshwater fishing lure.

No. 11 knows he’s good, and Villanueva is always looking for ways to upgrade his soccer game. By the way, Villanueva was one of the top boys scorers in the state last season with 33 goals for the Talladega Tigers.
“I’ve got the vision, the speed and the burst,” Villanueva said. “I communicate with my midfield, and I outsmart the defenders. I love soccer.”
Villanueva is adept at intimidating and frustrating his opponents, no matter who they are. The Talladega High soccer dandy has skills, confidence and a lethal shot.
The 5-foot-7 Villanueva has stockpiled 61 career goals at Talladega. And the offensive mastermind wants more.
Before he graduates from high school, Villanueva wants to reach the 100-goal threshold. He has scored as many as four goals in a game at Talladega.
Villanueva has been starting on the Tiger soccer varsity since he was a pimple-faced eighth-grader. And now he is a 17-year-old senior veteran for coach Kory Burel’s Talladega boys soccer quintet.
“I’m a leader and a team player,” Villanueva said. “The defense can’t catch me, and I want to get better. I want to play and win.”
He also wants to score goals like no other boys soccer player in Alabama.
“I aim for the open spaces,” Villanueva said at a Talladega summer workout on Thursday night. “And I try to get the other players involved. I’ve got a change of pace.”
Villanueva has that, among many other game-winning qualities. Villanueva’s Talladega coach has seen all of it countless times over.
And No. 11 is only expanding his soccer arsenal.
“Arturo does his thing,” Burel said. “He’s quick, and he has some soccer sense. Arturo has always been good. He’s our offense.”
Villanueva is vastly different from anybody else on the soccer pitch.
“He’s fast in tight spaces,” Burel said. “He is one of the best. The only time Arturo gets mad is when the others aren’t doing what they’re supposed to.”
Otherwise, Villanueva has a calm and cool exterior and a stormy, hot interior. He is out there to score and win.
He can touch the net from as far out as 18 yards. Villanueva has a long reach and an accurate right toe.
According to Tigers senior defender Jackson Burel, “Arturo is always able to dribble. He knows how to make his moves. He is shifty.”
Villanueva is almost impossible to keep in front of you, too.
“He has some fast footwork,” Burel said.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.
