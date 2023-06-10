 Skip to main content
Prep soccer: Talladega’s Villanueva is sitting on 61 career goals

Arturo Villanueva

Arturo Villanueva scored 33 goals for Talladega last season.

TALLADEGA — The almost invincible Arturo Villanueva knows how to zig and zag.

The Talladega senior striker and soccer player has more moves than a dance instructor. Villanueva has more spin than a freshwater fishing lure.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.