Prep soccer: Steers signs with Toccoa Falls College

Emma Grace Steers, the Sylacauga High soccer star, signed a scholarship with Toccoa Falls College, a four-year school based in Toccoa Falls, Ga., and a member of the National Christian College Athletics Association.

SYLACAUGA — Never in her life has Emma Grace Steers been timid, apprehensive or short.

So, why start now?