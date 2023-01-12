Prep soccer: Steers signs with Toccoa Falls College

SYLACAUGA — Never in her life has Emma Grace Steers been timid, apprehensive or short.
So, why start now?
Exactly. And there Steers was Wednesday afternoon, leading the cheers and gaining the attention of everyone, from one bookcase to the other. Steers, the Sylacauga High soccer star, signed a scholarship with Toccoa Falls College, a four-year school based in Toccoa Falls, Ga., and a member of the National Christian College Athletics Association.
And Steers did so in the SHS library with her high school teammates nodding in approval.
“Emma is the best on our team. She always stands out in a crowd, and she has a positive attitude. She will excel (in college),” said Sylacauga High girls soccer player Haven Owen, the Aggies' junior defender.
The 5-foot-9 and the 18-year-old Steers was feeling pretty awesome about the gathering and the scholarship signing, too.
“This is important. This is my future. I value hard work, and I’m good at kicking. I’m aggressive, and I like having fun (on the soccer pitch),” said Steers, a three-year starter for the Sylacauga High Aggies.
In the last three years, Steers has led the Sylacauga High girls to 24 soccer wins under head coach Nick Grogan. There is no other position that Steers would rather play than center back on defense.
“Emma is tall, strong and fast. She has (good) vision and size. She’s a leader, and she is tenacious. Emma is all business. She can go from a nice, gentle person to a machine (in a matter of seconds on the soccer pitch),” said Grogan, the SHS head coach.
Steers knows she will be at a good starting point, too, as she enters Toccoa Falls later this year.
“I just want to get better. I’ve been playing soccer since the seventh grade, and I know I can improve (even more in college),” Steers said.
She will play for an Eagles soccer program at Toccoa Falls that won the regional championship in years past (in 2010).
That sounds good to Emma Grace Steers. She just wants game time, grass stains and a few well-earned bruises in her freshman season at Toccoa Falls in 2023.
And Eagles head coach John Droune is happy to get Steers onboard at Toccoa Falls College. Steers is what the Eagles have been hoping for.
“Emma Grace works non-stop," Droune said. "She has a great personality. She gives it everything she has. She has played at the club level, and she is going to fight for a starting position (for us). Emma Grace is not afraid of contact.”
Steers will play center back on defense for the Eagles. Toccoa Falls is planning on it.