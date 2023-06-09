 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep soccer: Lincoln High appreciates soccer ace Andrew Baker

Andrew Baker, Lincoln

Lincoln's Andrew Baker, left, battles for the ball.

 Courtesy photo

LINCOLN — A prima donna, he is not.

Andrew Baker is an unselfish sort of soccer player. The Lincoln senior defender would rather win than get the credit for anything.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.