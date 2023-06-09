Prep soccer: Lincoln High appreciates soccer ace Andrew Baker

LINCOLN — A prima donna, he is not.
LINCOLN — A prima donna, he is not.
Andrew Baker is an unselfish sort of soccer player. The Lincoln senior defender would rather win than get the credit for anything.
Baker sees the big picture, and he hopes for the best, with the Golden Bears in mind. The Lincoln center back plays as hard as he can for as long as he can.
He is in it for the duration, 80 minutes of soccer, every Lincoln soccer match.
“Andrew is a game-changer,” Golden Bears boys head coach Michael Duff said.
But Baker is more than that.
“He’s our captain,” Duff said. “Andrew is a leader and a role model. He has playmaking ability. He is a ball hawk.”
Baker is also a Class 5A all-state boys soccer player for the first time in his high school athletic career. The three-year starter is a first team all-state performer, as named by the Alabama High School Coaches Association.
What that means for the 6-foot-0, 170-pound Baker is the full gamut of participation and excellence. All-state honors came out of the soccer blue for Baker.
“I didn’t expect this,” Baker said. “I just hustle. I use my speed and aggressiveness. This is a pretty big achievement.”
But it goes to a player who deserves every compliment and chest bump. Andrew Baker of Lincoln knows how to play some bump-and-grind soccer.
He doesn’t sit back and take the game as it comes. Baker applies pressure, complete with body slams and tackling of the bloody, bruising kind.
At the end of each game, Baker has grass stains on his pants, perspiration running down his face and sore knees. Baker even played through a hamstring injury during the last portion of the Lincoln soccer season this spring.
Baker led the Golden Bears to 11 wins and the Talladega County boys soccer championship.
“I’m the last line of defense,” Baker said. “I keep on pushing. I go out and have fun. Coach Duff emphasizes one team, one family.”
There is no player that Duff would rather have defending the field and the soccer honor of the Golden Bears than Baker.
“Andrew is a rock on the back line,” Duff said. “He’s a composed player. Andrew is sharp. He anticipates all the runs. He knows what it takes.”
That’s what Andrew Baker is — a tough-as-nails all-state soccer player, first team, naturally. He leads.
He defends, and Baker doles out the appropriate punishment for the guys on the other team. Baker makes the opponent earn every inch of turf.
“You have to be aggressive,” Baker said. “I use my body.”
All-state soccer players from Lincoln do that sort of thing.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.
