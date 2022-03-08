 Skip to main content
Prep Recap: Lincoln baseball prevails against Munford

New Baseball teaser

Lincoln’s Carson Perez struck out four Munford batters while giving up only five hits in seven innings to secure a 1-0 victory at home on Saturday afternoon.

Lincoln’s Cole East subbed into the rotation in the seventh inning and grounded into a fielder’s choice which allowed junior Gavin Hobbs to score the game-winning run.

Hobbs finished the game with the only hit for the Golden Bears (3-3). He was also one of two Golden Bears, along with Ramsey, to finish with mutliple at-bats and zero strikeouts.

While they didn’t get the win, Munford’s pitchers certainly put on a show, striking out 10 Lincoln batters. Junior Riley Brown struck out five batters by himself across four innings for the Lions (2-3).

No Munford batter finished with more than one hit. 

The Lions will travel to Childersburg on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and Etowah Friday at 5 p.m. Munford will also face both White Plains and Pleasant Valley at White Plains on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.

Lincoln hosts Sylacauga on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The Golden Bears will then finish the week off with a trip to Vincent on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep

