Prep Recap: Lincoln baseball prevails against Munford

Lincoln’s Carson Perez struck out four Munford batters while giving up only five hits in seven innings to secure a 1-0 victory at home on Saturday afternoon.
Lincoln’s Cole East subbed into the rotation in the seventh inning and grounded into a fielder’s choice which allowed junior Gavin Hobbs to score the game-winning run.
Hobbs finished the game with the only hit for the Golden Bears (3-3). He was also one of two Golden Bears, along with Ramsey, to finish with mutliple at-bats and zero strikeouts.
While they didn’t get the win, Munford’s pitchers certainly put on a show, striking out 10 Lincoln batters. Junior Riley Brown struck out five batters by himself across four innings for the Lions (2-3).
No Munford batter finished with more than one hit.
The Lions will travel to Childersburg on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and Etowah Friday at 5 p.m. Munford will also face both White Plains and Pleasant Valley at White Plains on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.
Lincoln hosts Sylacauga on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The Golden Bears will then finish the week off with a trip to Vincent on Saturday at 2 p.m.