Prep girls basketball: Webb makes a 31-point impression, but Handley wins

TALLADEGA — Courtney Strain Screws has been around the block and under the backboard a few times.

Screws is the former college basketball guard from the Auburn Tigers and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. But now the main job for Screws is cracking the whip for the Handley girls varsity basketball team.

And Screws found out something new about her Tigers just hours ago. They are every bit capable of winning a nip-and-tuck game on the road in Class 4A, Area 8.

Handley High from Roanoke took down the highly respected Talladega girls 51-49 on Tuesday night in the THS gymnasium.

“Talladega is fast and athletic. They’re a basketball school,” Screws said.

But on Tuesday night, Handley was the better basketball team. Handley was everything that Talladega wasn’t.

The Handley Tigers made layups, and Talladega High muffed their easy shots. The THS girls got beat on the glass, as well as at the free throw line, and in far too many 50-50 balls.

Handley out-scrapped Talladega High School.

“We didn’t quit,” Screws said.

Her aggressive girls took it to the Talladega High girls. The region duel was a game of runs, and Handley had more of them, including an 8-0 lead to start the game.

Handley went on an 11-7 run after that. Junior guard Kia Brown found her shot for Handley. She scored 13 points before the basketball game closed for the evening.

The Handley High girls also got 15 heavy-duty points from junior guard Takeriauna Mosley. Junior Takiera Tucker came to the rescue of Handley, too, with three baskets for six points.

Talladega High’s Trinity Webb did everything but win the game for those other Tigers. Webb knocked down 31 points.

The THS girls also tickled the twine with 12 points from sophomore guard Zae Cunningham. And Talladega High went on a vintage run of its own with a 15-0 outburst in the second stanza.

The hometown Tigers took a 26-22 lead.

But even that soon fizzled like a cheap soft drink. Handley recaptured the lead at 30-26 early in the third period.

“We had grit and focus. We hustled, and we beat a great team,” said Takeriauna Mosley, the roundball shooting star for the Handley Tigers.

They are 5-3 overall and 1-1 in the area. The Talladega High girls are still dangerous and eager, too, with a 9-2 record, including 1-2 in the area.

There will be other nights of basketball glory for the Talladega Tigers. The girls are counting on it, along with their demanding Talladega coach Rebecca Williams.