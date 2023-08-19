Prep football: Woodville holds off the pesky TCC Tigers in jamboree

TALLADEGA — There was some good, some bad and some thirsty Tigers.
TALLADEGA — There was some good, some bad and some thirsty Tigers.
Talladega County Central played some hard-core football in between its costly mistakes in a 29-16 loss to Woodville in a preseason jamboree Friday night at Alumni Stadium.
There were flashes of greatness, as well as some shoddy play for the Tigers, but they kept grinding. Talladega County Central never took its foot off the accelerator.
“I loved the physicality,” Tigers junior linebacker and fullback Chris Smith said. “We filled the gap, and we have a lot of potential. This was a learning experience.”
Talladega County Central outrushed Woodville 225-138. The Tigers opened up wide and ran like they meant it. TCC turned on the afterburners.
The Tigers ran around and through the Woodville Panthers, at times. TCC senior tailback Patrick Dosius rushed for 81 yards on three carries. He scored on a 70-yard touchdown run with 2:20 left in the first period.
Talladega County Central junior quarterback Jhovi Cole also squirted through on a two-point conversion run. That closed the Woodville lead to 14-8.
The Tigers got no closer the rest of the game.
The Panthers cooked up 264 yards of offense and 10 first downs against TCC.
“We’re learning a new defense,” TCC head football coach Acardia Garrett said. “We have enough talent. We have the bodies to win. We just need more mental toughness.”
Talladega County Central showcased some resolve, however, with a Cordalro Moten 60-yard touchdown run with 3:06 left in the fourth period. Tigers freshman halfback Brayton Robinson also crossed the goal line on a two-point conversion run.
TCC reduced the Woodville lead to 29-16, and that is the way the game ended.
Woodville built a 21-8 lead in the first half. Sam Peek, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior quarterback for the Panthers, threw scoring passes of 80 and 4 yards to senior wideout Trey Stone. Peek also rushed for a 20-yard touchdown in the first half, putting Woodville in the lead for good with 8:58 left in the first period.
Peek rushed for 63 yards on six carries in the jamboree contest. Peek was also on target, completing 6-of-9 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns. All of that came in the first half.
And both of Peek’s touchdown throws wound up in the hands of Trey Stone. Who else?
The Peek-to-Stone passing combination was hard to slow down.
“Sam knows how to sling it,” Stone said. “I love catching the ball. I just come out here and hustle.”
The 6-foot-2, 160-pound Stone is a perfect fit for the Panthers offense, too.
As Stone says, “The spread option is the best thing. It opens everything up.”
Coach Joel Poole’s Woodville boys also got a fourth-quarter score from eighth grade running back Lucas Wilks. He meandered on in with a 10-yard touchdown run.
The TCC Tigers will get the regular season started Friday night with a home encounter against the Class 3A Tarrant Wildcats. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. at Alumni Stadium.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.
