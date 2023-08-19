 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Prep football: Woodville holds off the pesky TCC Tigers in jamboree

TCCHS vs woodville13.jpg

TCCHS defenders take down Woodville's Ace Weaver in a preseason jamboree game Friday night in Howell Cove.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — There was some good, some bad and some thirsty Tigers.

Talladega County Central played some hard-core football in between its costly mistakes in a 29-16 loss to Woodville in a preseason jamboree Friday night at Alumni Stadium.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.