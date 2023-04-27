Prep football: With spring practice starting May 8, Talladega seeks a turnaround

TALLADEGA — More than anything, Talladega head coach Bill Smith is rebuilding the attitude and the physique of his everyday football players.
The Tigers have a lot to overcome, too. They got drenched during a stormy 0-10 season last fall, which was year one in the Talladega football rebuilding project under the veteran Smith.
Spring practice will start for the Tigers on May 8. Talladega will face the Winterboro Bulldogs in a jamboree scrimmage at Winterboro on May 19 at 6 p.m.
“We were not a good team last year,” Smith said. “We started two eighth-graders, four freshmen and four sophomores. Inevitably there is going to be adversity in football, whether you are the Kansas City Chiefs, the Alabama Crimson Tide or Talladega.”
Last season, with inexperience and skinny players in large supply, Talladega got run over at the line of scrimmage. The Tigers didn’t cut the yellow mustard down in the trenches.
Talladega got intimidated and out-physicaled where it counts.
The Tigers didn’t block or tackle well enough, but Smith and the reinvigorated Talladega players are ready to take a huge step forward this year.
“We don’t have a ton of natural talent, but we have an improved attitude,” Smith said. “We’re going to compete harder, and we have more commitment.”
Talladega High also has some re-invented players, who are getting bigger, badder and nastier by the bench press. The Tigers are getting physically fit.
They are adding weight and quickness. The Talladega players are harder to budge out on the gridiron now, and the team morale has taken a step in the right direction.
The Tigers are also returning 11 starters, and they are starting to feel like they have what it takes to win on Friday nights.
“We have a higher buy-in, and we’re getting stronger,” Smith said. “We want to compete. We have really improved in attitude and coachability.”
The Tigers have an increasing number of players who can bench press 230 pounds and up with sophomore defensive tackle Xzavier Swain, freshman offensive tackle Tyler Floyd, junior center Austin Coleman and ninth-grade lineman Jayden Pena.
The added bulk and muscles probably means more football wins this season for Talladega.
“We’re getting disciplined, and we have better effort,” Smith said. “We’re still going to start a bunch of ninth- and 10th-graders. But we’re going to be tougher, and we could make the playoffs.”
The Tigers and their head coach expect to win some football games this year.
“We’re going to dress out 40 to 45 players,” Smith said. “We’re going to have an improved offensive line. We’re going to have a good running game, and we’re going to have some good wide receivers.”
Sophomore tailback Xzavier Lyles will also return for Talladega in the backfield. Lyles rushed for 498 yards and one touchdown last season.
Tigers coach Bill Smith is looking forward to the big play emergence of rising freshman split end Malik Smith, as well. He is a 5-foot-9, 150-pound game-breaker.
Smith is shifty and fast.
The Talladega Tigers are also welcoming new defensive coordinator Marshall Deavers. He comes to Talladega High from Muscle Shoals.
“Marshall is old school, and he’s tough,” Smith said.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.