Prep football: Winterboro thumps Talladega as Smoot churns for 169

WINTERBORO — Nobody in Class 1A high school football in Alabama can run the ball quite like those country boys from Winterboro.
The Bulldogs are physical and overbearing. They constantly keep rearranging the line of scrimmage.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|1 year Online Renewal-Current Subscribers
|$69.99
|for 365 days
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
WINTERBORO — Nobody in Class 1A high school football in Alabama can run the ball quite like those country boys from Winterboro.
The Bulldogs are physical and overbearing. They constantly keep rearranging the line of scrimmage.
Winterboro is a one-on-one nightmare down in the pits where the big boys play. The Winterboro linemen are pushy and as mean as a junkyard dog with bad breath.
“We have a chip on our shoulder,” Winterboro sophomore offensive tackle Kadan Ponder said.
The Bulldogs play to win on every down of football. Winterboro takes it personal.
“We study our playbook, and we have a lot of elite blockers,” the 6-foot-2, 288-pound Ponder said.
He and the Bulldogs put their words and dirty deeds into action with a dominating 34-14 win over Talladega in a spring football game Friday night. There was a rush to judgment, too, as Winterboro junior tailback Deonte Smoot sloshed and dodged his way for 169 yards on 10 carries.
He scored four touchdowns — three rushing and one receiving. Smoot did what he could, and he ran the Talladega Tigers crazy, from sideline-to-sideline.
“I used my shoulder pads and my speed,” the 5-foot-9, 185-pound Smoot said. “I like stiff-arming people.”
But eventually the end zone is where Smoot is headed. He put three touchdowns on the board in the first 12 minutes of the game.
Smoot’s two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter included a 30-yarder and a 20-yarder. He showed off his razzle, dazzle moves, as well, on a 10-yard touchdown catch, also in the first stanza.
The Winterboro football fanatic led the Bulldogs to a 20-0 first-half advantage. But that was just before Smoot went back for more and sprinted on in for a 46-yard touchdown in the second period.
“Our offensive line worked its tail off,” Bulldogs head football coach Skylar Mansfield said. “We’re trying to build depth, and our line takes pride in what they’re doing.”
On top of that, Smoot was a nightmare for the very athletic Talladega defense.
“He is shifty and quick,” Ponder said. “Deonte hits the hole and takes off.”
Ponder and Smoot held a 28-0 Winterboro lead up to the light late in the first half. The Bulldogs scored on a two-point conversion, too, with 215-pound junior fullback Dequarious Truss doing the running with 2:19 left in the second quarter.
The Winterboro defense was worthy of a touchdown, too, as the Bulldogs scored on a 15-yard fumble return in the third period. The Bulldogs inflated their lead to 34-0 over the Tigers.
“I saw youth and mistakes,” Talladega head coach Bill Smith said.
The Tigers still finished with 182 yards, six first downs and two touchdowns. Talladega scored twice in the second half.
They also got 75 yards on six carries from eighth-grade running back Omare Weaver. Junior quarterback Jackson Burel also came off the bench and gave his team a spark, completing 6 of 10 passes for 79 yards.
“We work hard, and we believe in each other,” said Weaver, who scored on a 48-yard run in the third quarter.
Talladega also found some second half paydirt with a 20-yard touchdown run from eighth grade tailback Tory Keith. He scored with 6:20 left in the fourth period.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.