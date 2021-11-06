Prep football: Winterboro steams ahead into the second round

WINTERBORO — If there were any doubts that Winterboro was advancing to the second round of the Class 1A playoffs for the second straight year, Bulldogs running back Jashaslin James put those to rest early.
He started the second half with a 62-yard sprint into the end zone in Winterboro’s 30-6 victory over Sumiton Christian on Friday night.
“Like Coach said, you just take them two or three yards and keep pounding and keep pounding, and they were going to give up one time, and that is when I broke free,” James said.
The senior running back finished the evening with 193 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. James capped his performance off with a 66-yard touchdown run that saw him demolish defenders as he plowed his way through the heart of the opposing defense.
“You think he is just going to get two or three yards,” fellow senior Troy McKinney said. “And then break a hole, and you see him break a defender off of him going through a hole all big strong, and I’m like it is amazing. It is exciting.”
McKinney had a few exciting moments of his own. His best play came in the second quarter when a punt bounced up to chest height right in front of him at Winterboro’s 9-yard line.
“It gave me a good little bounce up where I can catch it and see the field a little bit,” McKinney said. “So when I caught it, I was just trying to observe what I could see and see what I could get. I found a hole, and I cut into it and it led me to a big run.”
Winterboro dominated Sumiton Christian Friday night winning the first round playoff game 30-6. With the win Winterboro will take on the winner…
That big run turned into a 91-yard return for a touchdown which gave the Bulldogs (7-4) a 16-0 lead with 8:15 left in the first half. McKinney finished the evening with two tackles for a loss of 10 yards, one pass breakup, at least three other tackles and two carries for 31 yards.
What to know
—Winterboro appeared to be in trouble early as Sumiton Christian marched down to the Bulldogs’ 3-yard line without much difficulty. Winterboro’s defense stuffed a run on first down, before forcing their opponents to lose a yard when Sumiton Christian ran it again. Senior defensive back Chance Dandrige broke up a pass on third down, and the Eagles missed the ensuing 22-yard field goal.
—Speaking of the defense, sophomore defender Dequarious Truss was all over the field. He likely led the Bulldogs in total tackles and recorded the game’s only interception when the Eagles marched deep into Winterboro territory on their first drive in the second half.
Who said
—Winterboro coach Skylar Mansfield on James’ growth this season: “His agility and lateral quickness has really come along, but for the most part him being able to take the two and three yards and not get impatient. Because early in the season, he was always impatient looking for the home run and try to reverse field. Him growing to trust his offensive line. … to take those two and three yards and then break them into those 80-yard runs.”
—Mansfield on Truss: “Dequarious Truss is worth being mentioned. He kind of became the leader of the defense and turned into that bell cow. He is not becoming an alpha dog where he is getting everybody to play well.”
Next up
—The Bulldogs will travel to Pickens County on Friday night.