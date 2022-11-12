Prep football: Wicksburg puts up a strong fight, B.B. Comer survives and advances

NEWTON — By no stretch of the fabric or the imagination was the game easy or as simple as Thanksgiving sweet potato pie.
The greatly heralded B.B. Comer football squad needed all four quarters to put away the Wicksburg High Panthers, 22-14 in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs Friday night.
Some brute power, some patience and some close-knit teamwork was needed for Comer to eventually score the knockout punch against Wicksburg High School. The Panthers were annoying and hard-headed, as well as passionate down to the last drop and the final seconds of the game.
Senior quarterback J.T. Ackerman of Wicksburg didn’t want to say “goodbye” to his season or his prep career Friday. But Ackerman did play his last high school football game in the slim loss to B.B. Comer.
“This was all-out war. We played with heart and focus. It was hard and our coaches prepared us. But Comer was big and strong,” said Ackerman, who scrambled for 59 yards on nine carries for the Panthers.
Wicksburg never led, but always thought it could win the game. The Panthers never folded their pup tent. They kept stoking the campground fire.
The Panthers never gave the Tigers a minute of peace and relaxation until time finally ran out on the Wicksburg High season. The Panthers manufactured 208 yards and 14 first downs on this playoff night in Class 2A.
—There was more than a hint of a frisky running attack for the Comer Tigers. They ran the ball down the gut and over the backyard hedges in the game with 234 rushing yards.
—Junior ramrod and running back Kamore Harris of Comer slammed into the Panthers with 162 yards on 19 carries. Harris dotted his i and crossed his t with two playoff touchdowns. The B.B. Comer workhorse scored both of his touchdowns on 9-yard runs, one in the first quarter and another in the third period.
—Tigers junior quarterback Devin Harvey took some ownership in the vaunted Comer running game, as well. Harvey wiggled free for 43 yards on 10 carries. And he scored on a 5-yard quarterback keeper in the second quarter. Harvey gave B.B. Comer a 14-0 lead.
—Panthers senior tailback Jaylen Murray was hard to contain, too. Murray chopped the Comer High lead to 14-7 with a 5-yard scoring sprint at the 4:14 mark of the second period. Murray would also score on a 2-yard run in the second half as Wicksburg High sliced the Tiger lead to 22-14.
—Harvey came to the rescue of his Comer team one more time with a victory-clinching interception with 1:04 left in the fourth period. Harvey always closes fast in the defensive secondary. He’s a free safety.
—Sophomore running back Gabe Glover of Wicksburg got his share of touches. Glover chiseled out 31 yards on 10 carries for the Panthers.
—Comer High football coach Adam Fossett on the Panthers’ ability to rally: “They kept coming back. Wicksburg is a good football team. Crazy things happen (in the state playoffs).”
—Harris on his team’s habit of winning in the Class 2A postseason: “We stay on our game. I let the line open the holes. We love competing. We show some toughness.”
—That wasn’t all for Harris in the playoff triumph against the Wicksburg Panthers: “My stomach was churning.”
—B.B. Comer will return to Legion Field in Sylacauga on Friday for a state quarterfinal game against the Reeltown Rebels. They are toting a 10-1 record. The Comer Tigers aren’t too shabby either with a 10-2 record.
—Wicksburg High has come to the end of its season, however. The proud Panthers have come to a halt with a record of 6-6.