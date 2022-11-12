 Skip to main content
Prep football: Wicksburg puts up a strong fight, B.B. Comer survives and advances

bb comer v lanett 012 tw.jpg

Devin Harvey looks for room to run down field.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

NEWTON — By no stretch of the fabric or the imagination was the game easy or as simple as Thanksgiving sweet potato pie.

The greatly heralded B.B. Comer football squad needed all four quarters to put away the Wicksburg High Panthers, 22-14 in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs Friday night.