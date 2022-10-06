Prep football: Talladega is in early stages of football rebuild with Smith

TALLADEGA — High school football is known far and wide for turning pimple-faced boys into gritty young men.
That is exactly what new Talladega High head coach Bill Smith plans to do with the Tigers' players. Smith, a 31-year coaching veteran and a former Crimson Tide punter, is well aware this is a rebuilding year for Talladega.
“Our players want to win. They’re good kids, but they don’t know what investment and sacrifices that it takes,” Smith said.
His first edition of the Tigers has struggled this fall, no doubt. And that is understandable for the 0-6 Talladega High football team.
“We need to build a tradition, and we want to be good," Smith said. "Only five out of our 40 players had any varsity or junior varsity reps (going into this season). We are not where we want to be. We don’t have any players who can bench press over 220 pounds. We are physically weak.”
But there is hope for the Tigers. Smith does expect to win in the coming seasons. As for this year, Talladega and the coach are laying a foundation.
The Tigers and their coach know they need to get bigger, faster and more athletic in the coming months and seasons. A firm conditioning program, as well as commitment from the players, is needed for the Tigers.
Talladega High needs to intensify its weight room workouts. And even now, in a winless season so far, Smith sees some slight improvements.
All is not bleak for the future of Tigers football.
“But we need to buy in on team building," he said. "We’re trying to build character and a work ethic. We’re trying to break the mindset that Talladega can’t be good in football.”
The coach believes all of that can be done with the Tigers. Smith is convinced the athletes are in the hallways and the classrooms at Talladega High to build a consistent winning football program.
Smith has won before at his previous head coaching stops at Munford, Fayette County and Shades Valley. And the coach expects to excel at Talladega High School.
“I love these kids, and they deserve to be in a winning program," he said. "Our goal is to be a playoff team next year. We plan on having a winning program. I want to see these young men have success.”
And he most certainly enjoys being the head coach of the Talladega High Tigers.
“We plan on improving the facilities. But we need a commitment from all the stakeholders, including the city of Talladega and the citizens,” said Smith.
Talladega will travel to Handley (6-1) on Friday for a 7 p.m. game. Talladega is 0-4 in Class 4A, Region 4, while Handley is 2-1.