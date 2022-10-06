 Skip to main content
Prep football: Talladega is in early stages of football rebuild with Smith

white plains v talladega action 004 tw.jpg

Talladega QB Kenny Jackson scrambles to look for an open receiver.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — High school football is known far and wide for turning pimple-faced boys into gritty young men.

That is exactly what new Talladega High head coach Bill Smith plans to do with the Tigers' players. Smith, a 31-year coaching veteran and a former Crimson Tide punter, is well aware this is a rebuilding year for Talladega.

